Official opening of a new Gymnastic Club in Gaoth Dobhair

A new Gymnastic Club at Ionad Naomh Pádraig, Dore, Gaoth Dobhair was officially opened by Donegal Mary, Hannah O’Donnell. Mary Coyle, Manager of Ionad Naomh Pádraig said the establishment of a Gymnastics Club in Gaoth Dobhair was highlighted as one of the main priorities in the Needs Assessment by members of the community.

They also plan to maintain and develop their existing services in response to local needs, so that people in their community have access to as wide as possible a range of services despite the social, economic and infrastructural challenges that our rural community faces.

"Our community centre building and facilities make it possible for our community, and particularly the most vulnerable individuals and groups in our community, to have access to the support services, experiences and opportunities for personal development and wellbeing that we can provide both on behalf of the State and at a more localised community-focused level", she said.

What makes the programme different is that it provides Gymnastic Classes and learning new skills in a rural area through the medium of Irish in response to the community needs. Facilities is targeted at children from 3 years of age to teenagers, for whom services and opportunities are particularly scarce in the area – Gymnastics Club (an identified need from our Needs Assessment) commenced on the 9th July. The nearest Gymnastics Club is in Letterkenny which is 45km (90km round trip to attend a class). Classes commenced on 9th July and are held every Tuesday from 3.00 – 8.00 p.m.

Mary Coyle said once they had identified the need, they secured funding under the Rural Development Programme (LEADER) through Údarás na Gaeltachta and Donegal Local Community Development Committee, to purchase gymnastic equipment. They also succeeded to receive additional funding through the Sports Capital Programme to purchase extra equipment.

"I called in to see Fiona and Louise in Citadel to get some advice and that was a significant step in the right direction. We were also very fortunate that it was part of Donegal Sports Partnership’s plan to deliver Gymnastic classes throughout Donegal and provided us with much needed funds to help train coaches in Level 1 Coaching through Gymnastic Ireland. Without the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta through LEADER Funding, The help and guidance of Donegal Sports Partnership and Citadel, this can only be the start of a perfect partnership," she said.