Donegal Masters record big win over Antrim in Garvaghey

The Donegal Masters were back in action on last night (Tuesday) when they played Antrim, in Garvaghey, in the Masters league.

They had a big win, 5-12 to 1-7, and they in action again on Saturday when they host Cavan in Ballybofey, (3.00 pm) in the last of the group games in the league.

They need to defeat Cavan to be in with a chance of making the semi-finals. A win might be good enough for them to get into a play-off to decide the last four.

Scorers for Donegal against Antrim were Peter Devlin 1-2, Johnny McCafferty 2-3, Seamie Friel 1-3, Michael Canning 1-1, Paul Gallagher 0-2, Brian McLaughlin 0-1. Donegal were without Michael 'Sticky' Ward but he will be back for Saturday.