Ian McKenna has stepped down as Four Masters manager after just six months. McKenna was appointed at the beginning of the year and was assisted by Pat Campbell, formerly of Glenfin and St Nauls.

Campbell is now going to take over at the helm for the rest of the season.

Four Masters have won five league games and are sitting on 10 points in Division Two but are still involved in the relegation battle. They lost heavily to Aodh Ruadh on Saturday night last.

Four Masters are at home to Killybegs this Sunday and they will need at least four more points to avoid drop. They were in a battle last year also and only survived on the last evening against Glenfin thanks to a late, late Kevin McBrearty goal.

"With only five wins, it's been a tough season so far. We have decided to look for a fresh approach. We've now turned a new page and are looking forward to the rest of the season. Hopefully, the winning will start on Sunday against Killybegs," said Campbell.

Former Four Masters trainer John Kennedy has returned and will join Campell as No. 2.