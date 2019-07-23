DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the fixtures in Donegal for coming week

Please note: An RTF version of this content is attached to the email for ease of use.



Senior Hurling Group

Wed, 24 Jul,

Wed, 24 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Burt 19:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Wed, 24 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Setanta 19:30, Ref: J.J. Lafferty Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Junior Hurling

Wed, 24 Jul,

Wed, 24 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Fri, 26 Jul,

Fri, 26 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1

Fri, 26 Jul,

Fri, 26 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 20:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul,

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul,

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve

Fri, 26 Jul,

Fri, 26 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul,

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Cloughaneely 18:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul,

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Marley Travel Division 2

Thu, 25 Jul,

Thu, 25 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 20:00, Ref: Connie Doherty Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul,

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: Shane Toolan Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Termon, Termon V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Val Murray Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve

Thu, 25 Jul,

Thu, 25 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul,

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Termon, Termon V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Naul's GAA Club 13:30, Ref: Sean Mc Daid Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: Pat Barrett Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Ardara 13:30, Ref: Clint Marron Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Sat, 27 Jul,

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brd 19:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul,

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Downings 15:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Burt 15:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Malin 15:00, Ref: Marc Brown Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4

Sat, 27 Jul,

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: Andrew Mullin Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Naomh Pdraig Muff 19:30, Ref: Pat Walsh Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pdraig Lifford 19:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Moville 19:30, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Region 1

Wed, 24 Jul,

Wed, 24 Jul, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: Owen Doherty Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Thu, 25 Jul,

Thu, 25 Jul, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Brd V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Martin Doherty Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul,

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brd 13:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Letterkenny Gaels 13:30, Ref: Owen Doherty Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 28 Jul, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: Joe Doherty Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Region 2

Sat, 27 Jul,

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Downings 18:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Burt 18:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 27 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Malin 18:00, Ref: Sean Mc Daid Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC