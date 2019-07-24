BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Fairytale stuff from Donegal against Kerry in Croker

Outstanding! That's the only word to describe Donegal's draw with Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday. It was a shoot-out at the OK Coral.

Back in the '50s Galway had the Terrible Twins. Well Donegal have their own version now with Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh. The pair were just magnificent. The two boys were on fire once again. Some of Murphy's passes were out of this world and McHugh never stopped running.

It was one of the greatest displays ever by a Donegal team - showing guts and ability. It was hard to catch your breath at times. Patrick McBrearty took a while to get going but then put in a great shift; Stephen McMenamin did really well on Kerry's Wonder Boy Clifford, and what about Oisin Gallen. He comes in and hits two very important points.

I could go on and on. Michael Langan's two magnificent points at vital times.

And then I was really happy to get a draw at the end.

I had a very good seat in the Hogan Stand, a dry seat. When I came out afterwards into the rain and walked back to the Skylon I can't remember getting wet I was on so much of a high.

It brought back memories of 1992 and winning the Ulster final with 14 men against Derry; or the display against Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final of 2012; or the semi-final win over Dublin in 2014.

But then again, this was a better performance because of the circumstances.

I was looking at my programme and it had so many scribbles for the changes that Donegal had to make; and then to lose your two midfielders, one in the first 20 minutes and the other at the start of the second half.

I want to wish Eoghan Bán Gallagher all the best in his recovery. It was a big blow to the Killybegs man to pick up such a serious injury, but especially in the middle of the championship season. But he is made of strong stuff and he will be back.

Hopefully, Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath will have recovered for our trip to Castlebar on Saturday week and the final game of the Super 8s against Mayo.

It was fairytale stuff. The spirit they showed to never give up. Once again the goalkeeper Shaun Patton was outstanding.

Hats off to the management who prepared this team under the pressure of the injuries. It is not easy preparing a team when you are hit with a surge of injuries just days before the game. It means that game plans have to be changed drastically, but the players who came in did really well and played with great pride in the jersey.

Kerry started very well and looked like they were going to blow us away. They have three great inside men in Clifford, Geaney and O'Brien, but our boys stood up to it.

But now we have to look forward. We have to give Mayo the respect they deserve. They will provide a tougher defence, but they are an older set of players and our pace will give them problems.

We have to go and win and I would urge Donegal supporters to get there in numbers to support this team and management.

But for now we can bask in the glory of Sunday. It was unreal and great entertainment.

LADIES DEFEATED

Commisserations to the Ladies who lost out to Tyrone on Saturday. They suffered from a poor start but gave away some bad goals, which didn't help their cause.

They still have a chance but will need to beat Mayo this weekend in Tullamore and they are capable of doing that.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell