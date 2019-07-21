St Eunans hurlers book a championship semi-final place with win over MacCumhaills 

St. Eunan’s had a good win over Sean MacCumhaills in Ballybofey on Friday evening in the fourth round of the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship.

Sean MacCumhaills………0-8

St. Eunans ………………..2-13

Goals from Sean McVeigh and Sean Halvey, one in each half, were the big scores in this keenly contested tie. The win means St Eunans join

MacCumhaills in the county semi-final with a round of games still to go in the group stages.

McVeigh, who along with Conor O’Donnell and Halvey, had fine games scored the goal on four minutes and also hit five points to give the winners a 1-7 to 0-4 half-time lead.

This despite being reduced to 14 in the middle of the half following the dismissal of Matt Ahern for a hefty challenge on Conor Foy.

Conor O’Donnell and Cormac Finn posted the other two St Eunan’s first half points.

On the resumption a quick McVeigh free was followed by an exchange of points between de Ward and McVeigh. Two Mathewson frees closed the gap, but the pressure from the dominant St. Eunan’s half-forward line of McVeigh, O’Donnell and Sean Halvey proved decisive.

O’Donnell posted his second point on 40 minutes and this was followed a minute later by a Halvey goal when he finished a fine team move past Dylan Lafferty.

The home team, missing a number of regulars, suffered another blow when full-back Justin McGhee was injured. In deteriorating conditions St. Eunans took a grip around midfield.

And they closed out the game with points from O’Donnell and Ryan Hilferty.

ST EUNANS: Cian Hennessy; Brian McIntyre, Jack Matthews, Conor Parke; Ryan Hilferty (0-1), Steven Doherty, Conor O’Grady; Colm Flood, Cormac Finn (0-1); Sean Halvey (1-0), Seán McVeigh (1-8, 0-3 frees), Conor O’Donnell (0-3); Kevin Kealy, Eugene Organ, Matt Ahern.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Dylan Lafferty; John Anthony Chambers, Justin McGhee, Conor Foy; Robbie Geoghegan, Lee Henderson (0-1), Connor Gallagher; Ciaran Mathewson (0-4, 0-3 frees), Gavin Browne; Jamie De Ward (0-2), Paddy Hannigan, Kevin Keaney; Josh McGhee, Fintan Griffin (0-1), Dean O’Donnell. Sub: Barry McGranaghan.