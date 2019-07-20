Naomh Columba back in deep relegation trouble after losing at home to Termon

Termon took the points in Pairc na nGael, Glencolmcille tonight and in doing so have leapfrogged Naomh Columba in the relegation battle in Division Two.

Naomh Columba 1-6

Termon 0-12

It was the late, late show for Termon as they trailed by 1-6 to 0-6 with ten minutes left. They then missed a penalty but Daire McDaid made up for the miss by hitting four points as they ran out three points winners in the end.

It looked good for Naomh Columba at half-time as they led by 1-4 to 0-2, but they could only manage two more points in the second half. They had taken a firm grip inside three minutes when Declan McGuire set up Ronan Gillespie for their goal.

But it was Termon (and Daire McDaid) who were the better side when it mattered coming down the stretch and they took home two valuable league points.

NAOMH COLUMBA: P Byrne; B Carr, P Doherty, M Cunningham; P Ward, M Maguire (0-1), F Gallagher (0-1); D McGuire (0-1), K McNern; R McNern, G McGinley (0-1), L Molloy (0-1); Ronan Gillespie (1-1), Ryan Gillespie (0-1), K McBrearty. Subs: C Byrne for R McNern; S Jones for G McGinley

TERMON: M Boyle; B Gallagher, S O'Donnell, C Gallagher; S McElwaine, K McDaid, S Doherty; A Sweeney (0-2), J Gallagher; R McFadden (0-1), C McDaid (0-1), R Gallagher; D McDaid (0-7,2'45s',f), C Connaghan, J Doherty. Subs: A Grant (0-1) for R Gallagher; J McCafferty for Connaghan.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)