Finn Harps U-13s go top of the table after big win over Longford Town

Finn Harps moved top of their U13 Phase 2 group with a comprehensive victory over Longford town on Friday night. In a game which had nine goals it was the Harps side who ran out winners at a wet Finn Park.

Finn Harps 7-2 Longford Town

Kevin McHugh’s boys opened the scoring inside four minutes. An energetic Tiernan McGinty broke down the left hand side for Harps before crossing to Shaun Patton, who in turn swept the ball to an unmarked Aaron McLaughlin to apply the calmest of finishes into the bottom corner.

Harps doubled their advantage shortly after when McLaughlin fought to win the ball off the Longford full back, the winger steadying himself to deliver a dangerous cross to the back post where it was met by the head of Shaunie Bradley, powering his header into the Longford net.

Bradley turned provider for Harps’ third goal when he flicked the ball out to McGinty. The Harps winger surged past the Longford challenges driving into the box before drilling a low strike which was too much for Carl McCormack in goal for Longford.

The visitors were finding it difficult to deal with the pace of the Harps attack, and McLaughlin was taking advantage. The ex-Mulroy player skipped past the Longford full back before supplying Patton who’s quick touch and shot rifled into the bottom left hand corner of the net leaving McCormack no chance.

Longford were given the opportunity to reduce the deficit just before half-time when they were awarded a penalty after a poor tackle inside the Harps area. Alex Sheerin was tasked with the responsibility to dispatch the spot-kick and he duly obliged sending Shane Adair the wrong way.

As the rain started to fall at the beginning of the second half Longford reduced the deficit further when Sheerin turned the ball past the Harps defence before racing through one on one with Adair, the forward making no mistake and curling an effort into the bottom corner.

The midlanders’ hopes of getting anything from the game were dashed in a frantic four minute period where hosts hit the net three times. Adam McDaid pounced on an error from McCormack leaving the net unguarded, the Harps midfielder has the easiest of jobs to strike into the empty net.

Less than a minute later McDaid grabbed his second, in what was a fantastically worked goal by the Harps side. McGinty dribbled inside his man before playing Patton in who whilst being crowded by the Longford defenders had the presence of mind to roll the ball to McDaid who’s shot fired in off the Longford post.

And two minutes later it was ace striker Patton who rounded off the scoring. Again hesitancy in the Longford defence allowed Patton to pounce and the ex-Drumkeen Utd forward, in lethal form recently, gave the keeper no chance with his right footed finish.

Harps travel away to United Park to face Drogheda United next weekend in a bid to continue their unbeaten run in Phase 2.