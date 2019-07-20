Donegal girl Ella Clancy and her pony Fernando bound for RDS in August

Bundoran girl Ella Clancy is bound for the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS next month after qualifying her pony 'Fernando'.

The 16-year-old is one of two Donegal qualifiers - the other being Kellie-Rose Flanagan from Carndonagh.

Getting to participate in the Dublin Horse Show is the pinnacle for any young rider and Ella is really looking forward to the challenge.

"I have been involved with showjumping since I was four, initially with the Sligo Pony Club," said Ella, who is coached by former Irish international John Ledingham and Seamus Daly.

"28 ponies have qualified for the finals in the RDS. There were four qualifiers with seven ponies qualifying at each event," said Ella.

Ella and 'Fernando' have been busy in recent weeks and with her dad, Liam, a big Donegal fan, there have been a few dilemmas. "She was in Balmoral last weekend with Donegal playing Meath and she is in Mullingar this Sunday with Donegal playing Kerry in Croke Park!" said Liam.

Ella's competition in the 148 cm category takes place at the Dublin Horse Show on August 7/8/9. We wish her good luck.