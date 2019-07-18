DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

MALIN

The Eugene McGeoghegan Memorial Cup Competiton (Inis Eoghain U-15 Og Sport) took place in Connolly Park last week. Congratulations to Naomh Padraig, Muff, who came out on top defeating Moville by two points in the final.

The under 14 boys defeated Aodh Rua, Ballyshannon 7-11 to 4-9 in the Division One league and now meet Termon in the county semi-final.

The Under 16 girls recorded their first win of the campaign when recording a resounding 5-16 to 1-3 victory over Convoy.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €750, sequence drawn was 1-6-2-5-7-4-3. €50 winner was Deirdre Houten. Next weeks jackpot stands at €800

Malin GAA’s Annual 5K will take place on Saturday 31st August so start the training now!

CLOUGHANEELY

Míle Buíochas: Tá lúchair orainn cloisteáil go mbeidh cuid den airgead ón Altan Adventure Race ag dul chun sochair Bord na nÓg CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola i mbliana.

Many thanks to Altán Adventure Race for selecting Cloughaneely GAA minor board as one of the beneficiaries who will benefit from proceeds raised from this years race!

The annual GAA Cùl camp is being run from 22th to 26th of July.

Wishing Jason McGee and the Donegal team the best of luck in their 2nd game of the super 8’s against Kerry on Sunday.

Club Lotto: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,4,8,9,12,16. Níor bhuaigh aon duine an pota óir! Bhí ceathrar daoine ann le 5 uimhir; comhghairdeas le - Helen McFadden a bhaineann €100. Tá €7,650 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn.

ST NAULS

Congratulations to our U14 who has a great win against Naomh Brid They now travel to Naomh Padraig Muff on Friday evening, time tbc.

Ladies: U12s are playing against Downings at home on Saturday morning.

Congratulations to Senior Ladies who had a great win against Four Masters 2-12 to 3-7 .

Well done to our U16 girls who had a great win against St. Eunans last Tuesday 2-15 to 2-2.

Our Senior men have a challenge game on Friday evening at 6.30 V Aghyaran Tyrone at home.

Draw: Congratulations to our winners of the 8th draw: €200 John Coughlan Cranny, Inver & Sheffield. €200 Danny McDyre Drimnakillew and Perth. €200 Rory Og Conneely California. €300 Christine Byrne Naomh Columba. €500 Mary Margaret Gallagher Station Rd, Mountcharles. €1000 Pauric Gaffney Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Slotto Draw Sun 14th July. Numbers Drawn 2 7 3 4 5 1 6. No Jackpot Winner. €80 consolation Barney McGroary, Tullynaha. Next week’s Jackpot €5760.

Registration for Cul Camp will take place on Monday July 22 at 730 pm in the club house.

Monthly meeting will take place on Monday at 8.30 pm

RED HUGHS

Numbers Drawn 7,5,8,6,1,2,3,4. The winning sequence was 7,5,8 Annette Bradley Stranolar and Maryanne Ward, Tiernisk. Next week’s Jackpot is €5,200

100 Club winner No.63 Robert Alexander, The Park

Seniors and Reserves: Both teams take on Naomh Ultan this Saturday the July20 in the league in Monellan at 6 and 7.30.

The u16 girls hosted Ardara last Tuesday evening in their first home game of the league, with the girls holding a minute’s silence at the beginning for our club mate Gary Kelly. The girls recorded a good win. Training continues on Thursday evening at 6pm and next up is an away match to Buncrana on Tuesday the July 16 at 7 pm. Team: Leah Howard, Aoibheann Mc Menamin, Aine Irwin, Lauren Mc Menamin, Lauryn Doherty, Orla Mc Elchar, Emma Neeson, Caitlin Geary, Elin Gallen O Dwyer, Niamh Browne, Serena Merritt, Chloe Coyle, Aoife Doherty, Lucy Catterson, Aimee Lafferty, Ellen O’Brien, Alissah Cullen, Aoife Bradley, Annice Gallen O’Dwyer

KILLYBEGS

Congratulations to Hugh, Eoghan Ban, Donegal senior team and management on their great win against Meath and good luck to them against Kerry on Sunday 21st in Croke Park.

Our u12 Boys had a great day out in McCumhaill park, playing against Ardara in the half-time game of the Donegal v Meath game.

Congratulations to Rosanna Haughey on being the referee for the game at half time also.

Another successful & enjoyable Cul Camp was ran last week with over 100 children taking part. Many thanks to Paul Hegarty, Donnie McCole, all the coaches, tea room and tuck shop ladies and anyone involved with the camp.

Fixtures: Seniors and Reserves home to Glenfin on Saturday, 6 and 7.30.

U10 Boys & Girls: Home v Ardara, Saturday 20th 11:00am

Results - Minor Boys: Killybegs 1-14 Dungloe 0-08

U16 Girls: Killybegs 3-08 Termon 5-08

Kilotto numbers 2,7,10,14. No winner. Next week Jackpot €1,100. 3 match 3 winning €20 each: Brian Campbell Riverdale Heights; Gary Conaghan Glenlee; Sean McNern Donegal Road

NAOMH BRID

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,500. The winning Numbers were 3, 5, 10,11,22. The €25 winners are Noah Tracy, Tara Carron, Maura Corcoran and Margaret Clarke. The next draw will take place in the Dew Drop Inn on July 22.

Our Senior team another good home win on Saturday against Downings. This brings them into a joint second place on the table. They play Fanad Gaels next Saturday at home. Naomh Brid 0-15 Convoy 1-11

ST MICHAELS

All County League: Both teams are away to Naomh Conaill in Glenties on Saturday 20th July at 6pm and 7.30pm.

Bingo: Congratulations to Kathleen Boyce London who won €1000 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night; the €75 was won by Mary Theresa Rutland Umerafad Creeslough.

This month’s 50 Club winners were €65 Fiona McFadden Killoughcarron, Creeslough, €35 Treasa Toye Creeslough and €25 Helen Greer Hornhead Road Dunfanaghy.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday, night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 2,3,5.7,13,14. The Match 5 winners were Johnie Mc Elhinney, Dunmore, Maura Mc Hugh, Yearly Lotto, Ann Mc Gee, Dunfanaghy., Tommy Mc Ginley, Dunfanaghy, Lachlan & Hollie Boyle, Massinass, Marjorie Mc Fadden, Killult. Ciaran Mc Closkey, Tyrone and Dannie Langan, Creeslough who won €20 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €9400.

Well done to Michael Langan and the rest of the Donegal Senior Team and Management on their victory in their Super 8 Game against Meath in MacCumhaill Park last Sunday. Good Luck to Michael and the team in their next match against Kerry in Croke Park on this Sunday at 4pm.

Good Luck to Evelyn McGinley and the Donegal Ladies Team and Management in their match against Tyrone in Cusack Park in Mullingar on this Saturday the 20th July with the throw in at 1.45pm.

The Kellogg’s Cul Camp will be taking place at the Bridge from July 29th to 2nd of August from 10 to 2.30. Any queries contact Manus Friel 087 6470532.

ROBERT EMMETS

Lotto numbers 6-8-17-26, No Lotto jackpot winners. Next week’s jackpot is €3450.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1380.

The senior men’s team is away to Moville this Saturday evening with a 7.30pm throw in.

This year’s community camp takes place on the 10th and 11th of August, Tickets for the Donegal v Kerry game can be collected in St. Mary's hall, Castlefinn on Friday evening from 8.00pm.

Our under 6s, 8s and 10s were out on Saturday morning, the coaches once again provided the kids with a great morning of fun and football. Thanks to Gavin Friel, Bell McMonagle, Gareth Devenney and Gary Lawrence for coaching our kids.

Castlefinn 5k takes place on Friday 26th July at 7.30pm. All proceeds towards High five for Conaill. Contact Dermot McGranaghan on 087 2682856 for more details.

A huge congratulations to our U16s girls on another fantastic team display last Tuesday night to earn their second victory of the campaign against a strong Dungloe side.

TIR CONAILL GAELS

The club wishes to extend their deepest sympathies to former player Eamon Mc Conighley on the passing of his wife Emma. May she rest in peace.

Youths: Greenford was the place to be at the weekend with the 8th Annual ABC Competition taking place for a four day stretch. The club was well represented from U8s right up to U16s competing throughout the course of the weekend. Congratulations to our U11 Boys who reached the Cup Quarter Finals, U13 Boys who won the Plate on Sunday, and U15 Boys who reached the Shield Final on Saturday. The Girls had a very successful weekend also taking home both the U12s & U16s Cups and our U14 Girls made it to the Cup Final narrowly losing out to Roger Casements. Well done to our U8s and U10s who played brilliantly on Friday. Many thanks to all the organisers, volunteers, coaches and parents who helped out over the weekend, such an event would not be possible without you all.

Results: Division 1 League - TCG Seniors 3-10 to 0-10 Fulham Irish.

Fixtures: Saturday 20th - Division 2 League - TCG Intermediates vs Garryowen @ 4pm in Greenford.

Sunday 21st - Division 1 League - TCG Seniors vs Thomas McCurtains @ 2pm in Greenford.

Tuesday 23rd - Championship Round 1 - TCG Intermediates vs St Brendan’s @ 7pm in Ruislip.

Thursday 25th - Division 1 League - TCG Seniors vs North London Shamrocks @ 7pm in Greenford.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

Winning counties for 09/07/19 - GY, LS, TE, WW. 5 people receive €20 each. Eleanor McGill, Drumkeen. Fiona Kee, Greenfields. Frankie Lynch, Convoy. Aideen Walsh, Ballintra. Paul Lynch, Convoy. Next week’s jackpot is €4,750.

Seniors and reserves had no games at the weekend

Senior ladies had a good win at home v Fanad on Sunday

Best wishes to Donegal Senior ladies and men this weekend

AODH RUADH

The reserves lost to Four Masters 4-13 to 1-6. The seniors will take on the same opposition on Saturday in Fr Tierney Park at 6pm.

Congratulations to our under 15s who won the Southern Regional under 15 Óg Sport competition. This is a very testing format so well done the management of Daithi Breen, Stephen Gallagher and Ken Neilan, and the panel of Aaron Neilan, Padraig Daly, Aaron Horan, Ryan Keenaghan, Damian Weber, Jack Gallagher, Robbie Murphy, Danny Breen-Brosnan, Séimí Campbell and Shane Delahunty.

Aodh Ruadh under 10s have a blitz against Naomh Conaill this Saturday in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 11am.

The under 8 boys had a home match against Killybegs last Saturday.

Congratulations to our own Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward who has been called up to the Irish Masters Compromise Rules squad. Ireland will take on Australia on Saturday at Denn pitch in Cavan at 3 pm.

Ladies: Aodh Ruadh under 16s have racked up two good wins in the past week against Carndonagh and Termon

The U-12s had a busy week, starting with a challenge against the Erne Gaels and Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday. The Aodh Ruadh seniors also played Gaoth Dobhair in a titanic contest. Gaoth Dobhair edged the first half but Aodh Ruadh came back to edge the contest.

Hurling: The senior hurlers had a good win over t Eunan's in the Junior Championship in Father Tierney Park on Saturday night 2-26 to 2-8.

The minors season came to an end last Thursday after a fierce battle with Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair in the championship semi-final.

The under 16s host Burt in the league in Fr Tierney Park this Thursday at 7pm.

The under 12s continued their rich vein of form with a comprehensive win over Four Masters last Thursday in Donegal town. The lads are having a great season and are heading to Buncrana next week.

Monthly meeting: Due to the reserve and senior teams playing Glenfin on Thursday 25th July, this month's Club Executive Meeting will take place on Wednesday 24th July at 9pm

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,200. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8. In the lucky dip €20 went to Betty McIntrye, The Mall; Tom Daly, Abbeylands; Mark Sheerin, The Knather; John Faherty, Portnason; and Aaron O'Shea, Inver. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €7,300 on Monday at 8.30pm.

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto Results 11/07: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 2 3 8 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Pauline Mimnagh, Bundoran; Patsy McGloin, Castlegal, Co Sligo; Tara Glancy, Bawnboy, Co Cavan. Next week's jackpot will be €3250.

Well done to our U15 Og Sport team who gave a good account of themselves in Ardara last Saturday.

Senior and Reserve: Both sides recorded excellent wins at home to Cloughaneely on Saturday last.The Reserves won 3-12 to 1-14 while the seniors had a 4-13 to 2-10 victory.

Ladies: Well done to Ava Fallon and Katie Carty that have been picked for the next stage of the U13 Co development programme.

The Kelloggs Culcamp takes place this year from Monday July 22nd to Friday July 26th.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 0310-1726 and the 2x€50 went to John Mc Cool, Ard Mc Gill and Martin Bonner, Glen Road. Next week’s Jackpot is €6,300

There will be a club meeting on Monday 22nd July at 8:15pm in the clubhouse.

This year’s Kelloggs Cul camp will take place on Mon 22nd - Fri 26th July in Glenties.

GAEIL FHANDA

Lotto Results 14/07/2019. Numbers: 1, 7, 11, 22, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Aoibh Coyle, Ballyhernan. Next week’s Jackpot: €7950!

Senior Ladies - Convoy 4-09, Gaeil Fhánada 2-05. Team: Maria Doherty, Niamh Mc Devitt, Méabh Duffy, Siobhan Coyle, Maggie Friel, Michelle Mc Devitt (0-2), Orla Mc Gonigle, Hannah Shiels (0-2), Tori Gallagher, Lauren Carr (0-1), Miriam Murphy (1-0), Aisling Mc Devitt (1-0), Eibhlín Shiels.

The Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp will take place in Portsalon from Monday July 29th to Friday August 2nd this year.

The Gaels U10s girls were away to Termon on Friday night last. Team was Meabh Sweeney, Grace Begley, Orlaigh McGrenaghan, Amy McAteer, Aishling Duffy, Aoibhinn Callaghan, Caoimhe Kerr, Sinead Duffy, Erin Carlin, Erin Logue, Esme McCardle, Cliodhna Robinson, Sarah Peoples

The u12 Girls had a busy week of football this week. They lost out to a superb Naomh Brid/ Pettigo side on Wednesday in Portsalon and then winning against Red Hughs. Panel: Lisa Gallagher, Orlaith Mc Grenaghan, Meabh Sweeney, Bláthnaid McAteer, Grace Begley, Niamh McFadden, Ava Mc Elwaine, Kayla Sweeney, Chloe Martin, Anna Friel, Aideen Marie Kerr, Leah Roche

The u12 Girls will play their last game of the season on Saturday, July 20th, away to Bundoran at 12 noon.

Milford

The Seniors had a free weekend as the Super 8s took precedence. They return to action on Saturday night with another crunch relegation battle against fellow strugglers Sean MacCumhails at 7.30

Well Done to Paul Fisher who was part of the Donegal backroom team who got their Super 8 campaign off to the perfect start with a 9 point victory over Meath on Sunday in Ballybofey. They travel to Croke Park on Sunday for what promises to be a humdinger of a tie against Kerry. Good luck to Paul and the rest of the Donegal lads.

Good Luck to the three Milford girls, Niamh Carr, Megan Ryan and Megann Ferry, who are involved in the Donegal Ladies side who will take on Tyrone in Mullingar on Saturday. T

Minor Boys: Enda McHugh’s side secured their progression as group winners in the League last week with two hard fought victories away in Convoy and Glenswilly.

The u14 boys lost out to Red Hugh’s by 5 points on Friday evening.

The u12 girls continued their busy campaign with a home tie against Convoy. The girls put in one of their best performances of the year and all their hard work on the training field is being rewarded.

The u10 boys played Cloughaneely on Friday 12th. O The lads have one match left against MacCumhaills and hope to play it this week.

Congratulations to our magnificent u10 girls team who played outstanding football in their win over Lifford on Friday night. The girls will now take 5 week break from training and will return to action at the end of August.

The u8s side travelled to Buncrana for their latest game on Saturday. There will be no training this Friday as the Cul Camp is on this week.

Lotto Results for 9th July: 4-17-28-29. No Jackpot Winner. No match three. Two entries drawn get €25 each. Mick Bowe, C/O Bingo; Charlie Barrett Snr, Drumacloughan, Ramelton. Jackpot next week is €2,150. Draw to take place in Mulroy Woods Hotel next Tuesday 16th July.

The annual Cul Camp is currently taking place at Moyle Park.

Good Luck to local celebrity and Senior team physio Mickey McGlynn as he travels to Armenia with the Ireland U19 team to the European Championships. A great accolade for Michael to be part of such a prestigious tournament and we wish ‘Magic Hands’ all the best.

Congratulations to the Milford connections of Eoin Morgan, after he captained England to victory in the Cricket World Cup on Sunday. Eoin is the brother of adopted Milford man Gareth Morgan, who is married to Lynette nee McPaul. Eoin is also uncle to two young rising stars within the club, Adam and Jake Morgan. No pressure now lads!!

The annual MAD Race takes place this Saturday and anyone interested in helping out with the marshalling are asked to contact either Joe McNulty on 086-8547114 or Nigel Black on 086-8128869.

St Eunans

Senior Hurling Championship: Congratulations to our Senior hurlers who got off to a winning start to the Chanpionship thanks to an enthralling 2-14 to 2-12 victory over Buncrana at O’Donnell Park.

Ladies football: The Ladies enjoyed a great win over Glenfin on Sunday and the management openly expressed their thanks and admiration for the effort the girls have been showing all year so far.

Fiona Doherty Memorial Tournament: Letterkenny Gaels are hosting the inagrual memorial tournament this Saturday. Our under 14s girls team will be in attendance and full details are available on the Facebook page.