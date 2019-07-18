David Kelly continues steady form in Sligo Stages Rally

Last weekend saw over 130 crews head towards Sligo for the 2019 Connacht Motor Club, Sligo Stages Rally. The event was round 6 of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship and round 4 of the Sligo Pallets Border Rally Championship.

Donegal pairing of David Kelly and Kenny Bustard are competing in both Championships and are currently in the lead of the Junior class 16A standings.

"Our main aim for weekend was to get points for both championships, we are over half way through the year now and every point gained is very valuable"

The pair finished third in their Class in Sligo behind Brian Moore/Dylan Dooan and Colin O'Donaghue/Eddie Doherty.

David and Kenny are also competing in the UK in the British Rally Series (BTRDA). Last Saturday included a round of the British series place but as Kelly explained he couldn't compete on both events. "We would have loved to have been in the UK but we made the choice to compete in Sligo as it is such a great event, we are 3rd in the British Series in our class and hopefully we will get to the next round in August."

The winner of Class 16A in the Triton Showers National Rally Championship secures a nomination for the Billy Coleman young driver of the year award. With a prize fund of over €50,000 for the winner, the next round (which is the second last) the Galway Summer Rally is sure to be a big race from the word go.