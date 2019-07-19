DONAL REID COLUMN: Donegal have things to work on ahead of clash with Kerry

Donegal got their toughest test yet in this year’s championship when Meath unsettled the Ulster champions for periods in a thrilling game in Ballybofey last Sunday. Although eventually running out nine point winners, Donegal were made to work hard in a sweltering MacCumhaill Park as global warming reached the far north west of Ireland.

As most of the country are fooled by the man-made climate change hoax, there was no fooling the MacCumhaill Park crowd about Meath’s intentions in Ballybofey. The Leinster beaten finalists led twice in this game which I thought that Donegal would totally dominate. We did eventually, when our big names stood up and took charge. Coupled with the draining effects of the heat, Meath’s challenge withered.

It was a difficult day for both teams as the thermometer hit the mid-twenties. The modern game demands a lot of running from one end of the field to the other which is taxing on the players’ bodies. Thankfully, this weekend, we will enter a period of global cooling, a myth that was pushed on the people in the 70s, when temperatures are set to fall. This will make for more comfortable playing conditions for the modern northern hemisphere man.

Our men will head to Croke Park to take on last weekend’s other big winners Kerry in a game that will decide which team tops this group. We have to be perfectly honest when we look at the form of both Mayo and Meath in the championship to date and conclude that they are quite a distance from the calibre of Donegal and Kerry.

From our perspective, we knew that Meath would come to Ballybofey full of gusto in an attempt to redeem themselves after getting thrashed by Dublin in the Leinster final. This game will have done our lads no harm at all in that Meath exposed some of our defensive frailties. The absence of Paddy McGrath was very notable where his experience was sorely missed.

I was very impressed with the ever-improving Shaun Patton between the posts. His credentials were never in question, however his kick-outs were in need of a little fine tuning. Even when we were under the cosh, Donegal always had that extra gear and our superior talent wore down the men from the Royal county.

Declan Bonner and his charges will be looking forward to getting into Croke Park this weekend where there will be much more space allowing Donegal to play their natural free flowing game. Kerry, too, will welcome the vastness of headquarters after their scintillating display against a very poor Mayo outfit. Although they ran out winners by a ten point margin, Kerry, too, have their defensive weaknesses.

Both teams will concede scores but both teams will also score a lot. It will be a battle of the forwards and I feel that we have the edge in this department. I’m still not convinced about this Kerry team because Mayo were absent of ideas, absent of enthusiasm and most of all absent of talent.

Donegal will be relieved to have beaten Meath but not too pleased with the overall performance. It certainly keeps players and management alike on their toes, knowing that a slow start against a rejuvenated Kerry team may have serious consequences. It must be a lesson learned. This will be a fantastic game which will give both teams a chance to see where they stand at this vital stage of the season. I’m still sticking to my prediction that Donegal will top this group with Kerry finishing second.

The other group saw Tyrone dispose of surprise Connacht champions Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park. As stated in a previous article, Tyrone will do a lot of damage in the Super 8s. They are quite a good team with loads of experience and a wealth of talent. I thought that they were comfortable winners against a fiery Roscommon outfit.

Tyrone had too much power and strength for them all over the park. They have reverted back to a more defensive shape which they didn’t employ against Donegal and seem more comfortable with this system of play. They will, in all probability, finish second to All-Ireland holders Dublin which will set up a semi final meeting with Donegal.

The Dubs eventually ran out easy and convincing winners against a defiant Cork team last weekend which puts them at the top of the group with a considerable scoring difference. Overwhelming underdogs Cork attacked Dublin from the outset but lacked the stamina to maintain the pressure on a retreating Dublin side.

For those teams such as Kerry, Tyrone and especially Donegal, a massive lesson would have been learned from Cork’s approach. Dublin are renowned for not only their marquee forward unit but their entire marquee team. They’re fantastic going forward but they are just as vulnerable as any other team when they are attacked with pace and fluency. They don’t pack their defence and they tend to stand off their opponents. The time is coming when they will meet a team who does have the staying power. Let’s hope that it’s the boys from the remote northwest.

Tir Conaill Abu!