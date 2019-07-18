Donegal Ladies set out on All-Ireland trail

Donegal, the three in-a-row Ulster champions, begin a new journey on Saturday when they face Tyrone in the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Champions in Cusack Park, Mullingar. (Throw-in 1.45 pm)

The game is a repeat of this season’s Ulster quarter-final won by Donegal with four points to spare on a 3-13 to 2-12 scoreline in Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan.

Donegal subsequently progressed to defeat Cavan in the semi-final after extra-time before capturing the Ulster title with a facile win over Armagh.

Donegal are in a group along with Tyrone and beaten Connacht finalists Mayo. The top two in the group qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-final.

“This is a tough group. Mayo are the best of the provincial losers. Tyrone are an up and coming team and are going to be a serious team in a couple of years. They have a couple of very good players and a very high level of mobility,” said Donegal boss Maxi Curran.

Cork, Armagh and Cavan are in the opposite group to Donegal with the top two in each group meeting in the quarter-finals.

Donegal, who reached the All-Ireland semi-final last year, start out on a new road with a place in the All-Ireland quarter-final very much the target.

With Cork, Donegal conquerors in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, the likely winners of the opposite group, Maxi Curran and his ladies will be anxious to top their group to avoid facing the Munster champions.

This weekend’s game is the first of two weekends on the road for Donegal. Next weekend they face Mayo in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

The Tyrone game was due to be a home game but the tie now forms a double bill with Cork and Cavan with both games live on TG4.

“Playing in Mullingar is a negative in that we will not have as much support, but we have to look at the bigger picture; ladies football is on the rise and it is great to have a double header live on TV.

“To top the group is the only place we want to be. Games are coming thick and fast and we will have two games in eight days and that is going to be tough physically and mentally.”

But Donegal boast a strong squad with options on the bench when the need arises to make alterations.

“We will have options available (on the bench) and you need them. The weather can be warm, and the ladies game has got quite tactical and you need to counteract the opposition if something is not going to plan. You are also going to get players picking up injuries so you need to be able to call on others.”

On the back of their Ulster semi-final win over Tyrone, Donegal are the favourites to get their All-Ireland ambitions up and running with a win.

“People will look at us as Ulster champions and we have beaten Tyrone and Armagh, but if you we are not on it on the day we will be in serious bother. We know what we need to do.”

This is a do or die game for Tyrone and failure to get a positive result would see them find themselves locked in a relegation battle and a fight to hold on to there senior championship status.

Tyrone have one game already played in the group, losing to Mayo on Saturday last by 3-14 to 3-11.

And as a consequence it makes them all the more difficult opposition and Donegal will have to produce their best football against an improving Tyrone. The Red Hands gave Donegal plenty of trouble in that Ulster quarter-final with Donegal benefitting from a couple of Tyrone mistakes.

However, Donegal are stronger now and should prevail.