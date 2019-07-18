THE SPORTING DIARY: Slight wobble in the heat of Ballybofey

Since this column appeared there has been bad news for Donegal with a serious leg injury picked up by Eoghán Ban Gallagher in training on Wednesday night.

It is a big blow for the player himself and is a massive blow for the Donegal team. Hopefully, he will recover quickly as he has been a joy to watch in a Donegal jersey over the last couple of seasons.

There was a slight wobble in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday for Donegal and it could be a blessing in disguise. For such a relatively young squad, to get a wake-up call and still survive was the perfect recipe for the management as they prepare for bigger fish.

The sweltering heat was a factor on Sunday last and the effect of those conditions can be much more profound on some players.

The thought came to my mind of a club game in Munday’s Field, Ballyshannon a few years ago between Naomh Brid and Red Hughs and I was surprised to see Stephen McMenamin sitting in the dug-out. When I asked him at half-time was he carrying an injury, he said the reason he wasn’t playing was that he had been out in the sun for most of the day and wasn’t feeling well.

There are always other factors that have to be taken into account and getting the perfect performance every time you go out is never going to happen. Up until Sunday, Donegal were putting down a marker in the opening half and then strolling home in the second.

It was almost the same on Sunday but it took Patrick McBrearty’s goal to give them breathing space. They probably thought when they had the margin out to five early in the second half that they were on their way.

But what was most pleasing was that in response to the Meath comeback, Donegal scored 1-7 in the final quarter to close out the game. Again we were treated to wonderful leadership from Michael Murphy, while Ryan McHugh was able to provide the energy to break the Meath line time after time. And when you can do that, Patrick McBrearty and Jamie Brennan will always prosper.

It helped, too, that Eoin McHugh is really up to speed again and he also got Donegal on the front foot while young Oisin Gallen is proving to be a real find. His clinical finish for the second goal with his weaker left foot showed great maturity. He seems a natural.

But all of that will count for nothing come 4pm on Sunday in Croke Park with Kerry, fresh from their mauling of Mayo, ready to spoil the party.

But, as Kerry-native Michael Clifford so expertly summed it up elsewhere in this issue, both sides need this game. With Mayo looking like a spent force, the betting as to who will make the last four is fairly clear - Dublin and Tyrone and Donegal and Kerry. I know if Donegal lose they have to make the trip to Castlebar, but if they can’t get a result between Sunday next and the Mayo game, then they won’t deserve to be in the semi-final shake-up.

The best way to get there is to defeat Kerry on Sunday. To do so they will need to get more from their younger brigade.

Sunday will be a defining day for many of this young Donegal side. They can really put themselves on the national stage. To get the win it will take an all round performance, not just relying on four or five to do the heavy lifting.

The Donegal management have been getting much right so far this year and much time will be spent this week on organising our defence to deal with Clifford, Geaney, O’Shea and Co.

Hopefully, Paddy McGrath will be back. Was his late withdrawal on Sunday precautionary? He seemed to take a full part in the warm-up both in the back field and on the main pitch. His inclusion, for his experience of the big occasion, would be a boost.

If Donegal can get the match-ups correct (and it may mean Hugh McFadden playing a deeper role this time around, similar to the Tyrone game) then Donegal can prevail. But it will take a mighty effort. Stopping the supply to the Kerry front men will be central to that.

FOOTNOTE: With such a massive attendance in situ in MacCumhaill Park so early on Sunday it was a pity that there wasn’t some form of entertainment laid on to compensate for the absence of a curtain raiser. It is a lesson for the future. There are plenty of young entertainers in the county who could have performed for an hour. The stand began filling quickly after the gates opened around 12.10. It was a long wait until 2pm.