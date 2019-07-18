Michael Murphy to mark 150th game for Donegal in clash with Kerry

The milestones keep coming. Michael Murphy will play his 150th game for Donegal on Sunday in Croke Park (4 pm). Patrick McBrearty will play his 50th championship game against Kerry.

It is a special time for Donegal as we are talked about as being in the top three or four counties in the country.

But Sunday will be the biggest test faced by this young Donegal squad so far. They have got used to winning which is a good habit. And now they will be faced by a team that are a mirror image of themselves - good forward line with a question mark over their defence.

All the talk this week in Donegal is centred around:

Who will pick up David Clifford?

Who will mark Paul Geaney?

Can we stop Stephen O'Brien's running game?

Have we a plan for midfielder David Moran (who was a central figure in the win over Mayo on Sunday last)?

But I'm sure down in Kerry supporters are asking similar questions.

Who will pick up Patrick McBrearty?

Can we stop Jamie Brennan in full flight?

Who will curb the running power of Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Bán Gallagher?

And will we put a man marker on Michael Murphy as we did in the All-Ireland final of 2014?

Only some of the questions. Could the goalkeepers have an influence on the result? In Donegal we would be very happy that we have an advantage in that regard. It will be a busy week for Shaun Patton as he has recently started out his training at the Garda College in Templemore.

FIT

Hopefully, Paddy McGrath will be fully fit as his energy levels would be an important asset.

One thing that Donegal will remember from their last Croke Park meeting in the final of 2014. Paul Geaney struck for an early (albeit lucky) goal. And we gifted them a second goal in the second half. Lessons will have been learned.

For Donegal to succeed then every player will have to be at their full tilt right from the start. The workrate of the players will decide the issue. It will be a major surprise if there are not goals scored. It is the perfect stage for all the young talent that will be on show from both sides.

It may well come down to a shoot-out. The winners will almost certainly guarantee themselves an All-Ireland semi-final slot ahead of the final series of games when Meath travel to Navan to play Meath and Donegal travel to Elverys McHale Park, Castlebar to play Mayo.

With Meath and Mayo playing in the curtain raiser in Croke Park on Sunday, the losers will most likely have no further interest in the competition.

The spotlight will be the Donegal-Kerry game. Isn't that a great position for Donegal GAA and for their supporters. Kerry supporters don't usually travel in big numbers for 'away' games apart from the final so there is an opportunity for Donegal supporters to really spur the team on this Sunday.

With that support and a little luck they can keep on a winning roll.