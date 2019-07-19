Patrick McBrearty plays his 50th championship game this Sunday against Kerry

Last week it was his 100th game for Donegal and this Sunday Patrick McBrearty will play his 50th championship for the county when the Ulster champions go head to head Munster champions Kerry, in Croke Park.

But for a cruciate knee injury suffered in last year’s Ulster final against Fermanagh, the 25-year-old Kilcar clubman - he turns 26 next month - would have reached the landmark figure much earlier.

“It is testament to his character, commitment and love of the game that he is back playing so soon after suffering such a big injury,” said former Donegal player Padraig Carr, from Patrick’s neighbouring club, Naomh Columba.

“He is back probably two months ahead of schedule so obviously he worked extremely hard in the gym over the winter months many long lonely hours on his own.

“But I would expect nothing less, he is a remarkable player and he comes from a good family. His father Seamus was a good footballer and his mother Carol is a cousin of former Dublin player Tommy Conroy.

“He is a remarkable footballer and has an amazing record for such a young player and it is great to see him back playing again and playing well. He had a great game on Sunday against Meath in what was his 100th game.”

He is also a member of the exclusive club of having played minor and senior championship on the one day.

In those 50 games, Patrick has won five Ulster Senior Championship medals (2011, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019) and one All-Ireland Senior championship medal from 2012.

He was named man of the match on Sunday last and was also honoured this week with the Ulster GAA Writers’ Player of the Month for June - the milestones keep coming.