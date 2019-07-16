Blow for Finn Harps as John Kavanagh joins Waterford FC

Waterford FC have confirmed that former Finn Harps player John Kavanagh has joined the club.

It's a blow to Finn Harps and their manager Ollie Horgan who had hinted last week that he would have taken Kavanagh back on loan for the rest of the season.

Kavanagh had been on loan at Harps from Cork City but returned to his parent club at the end of June. Sean Boyd, who was on loan from Shamrock Rovers, has also ended his loan spell at Finn Park.

Defender Kavanagh joins for a second spell at Waterford having spent the first half of the 2018 season at the club. The 24-year-old former Ringmahon Rangers, Cork City and Cobh Ramblers could play for Waterford when they host Harps this weekend at the RSC

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie Kavanagh said: “I’m delighted to get sorted. When a club like Waterford say they’re interested, you always want to be part of that.

"Obviously I’ve been here before and I thoroughly enjoyed my time so I’m looking to do the same again now and help the team as best as I can.

“I know a couple of faces from the last time so that’s obviously a help to get settled in and that’s a benefit.

“I want to get on the pitch and help the team as best I can. I think we can go on a run now going into the second half of the season. There’s no easy games but coming off a positive result in Sligo gives us all something to build on now with the games coming thick and fast.”

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie after confirming the signing, manager Alan Reynolds said:

“It’s great to be able to bring a player of John’s quality into the squad. As soon as he became available, it was a deal I wanted to get done.

“He’s a strong player who defends first and likes to get forward, and gives up depth as we go into a busy few weeks.

“He’s been here before with us; he knows what we’re about and what we expect so I’ve no doubt he’ll be an asset to the club for the rest of the season.”

Kavanagh departs a Harps side who find themselves back rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division. They lie three points behind UCD who defeated Bohemians 1-0 on Monday night. UCD still have one game less played than Harps.