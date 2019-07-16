MSC Triathlon club host seventh annual Triathlon in Ballyshannon on Saturday

It’s that time of year again when athletes who have been training all year come out in great numbers to compete at triathlons all around the country.

This weekend sees Ballyshannon host their seventh annual triathlon at The Lakeside Centre on Saturday 20th July at 11.00 am.

The MSC Tri Club have been busy preparing for the popular event which attracts competitors from near and far. The event kicks off with a 750m swim in the Lake, followed by a 23km cycle along the bypass to Tullaghan and back and finishes with a 5km run out the scenic Knather Road and back to the Lakeside.

The roads won’t be closed but road users are asked to be mindful of the competitors on the bypass, the Belleek Road out the the Knather.

The MSC Tri club are appreciative of the support shown by local residents and spectators, as well as all the volunteers who come along to marshal and help out in any way to ensure another successful Lakeside Triathlon.