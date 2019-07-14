Stephen McMenamin out for Donegal - Paul Brennan takes his place against Meath

Donegal are without Stephen McMenamin for today's game with Meath in MacCumhaill Park. Initially we were told Paddy McGreath was out, but that has now been corrected.

With MacCumhaill Park filling up with 25 minutes to throw-in, the other change from the team in the programme sees Odhran McFadden Ferry keep his place while Dáire Ó Baoill moves to the subs bench.

The Donegal team to start is:

Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Paul Brennan; Ryan McHugh, Odhran McFadden Ferry, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Jamie Brennan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Michael Langan.

Subs.: Paul Durcan, Frank McGlynn, Leo McLoone, Eoin McHugh, Eamonn Doherty, Caolan Ward, Daire O Baoill, Brendan McCole, Oisin Gallen, Caolan McGonagle, Stephen McMenamin.