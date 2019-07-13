Good results for Finn Harps underage sides

Harps U-13s come back to draw against Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps U-13s 2-2 Sligo Rovers

The Finn Harps U-13s came from 2-0 down to secure a share of the spoils against Sligo Rovers at Finn Park on Friday night thanks to a brace of goals from in-form striker Shaun Patton.

Kevin McHugh’s side was 1-0 down at the break and conceded a second shortly after the restart. The Harps manager was pleased with the way his side battled their way back into the contest with Joel Gibson setting Patton up to give the hosts a lifeline.

Then midway through the second half, Tiernan McGinty burst past a couple of Sligo players and there was Patton again to apply the perfect finish.

The Harps U-13s are back in action again next Friday night at Finn Park against Longford Town (kick-off 7.30).

Ludden winner for Harps U-17s

Finn Harps U-17s 1-0 St. Patrick’s Athletic

After losing to Shelbourne in Dublin last week, the Finn Harps U-17s bounced back this afternoon with a super 1-0 win over St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey.

Striker Luke Rudden got the game’s only goal and the result gives manager Declan Boyle and his squad a very important three points. Pat’s were nine points ahead of Boyle’s boys going into the game.

This result very much cements Harps place in the top four in the U19 National League table with 22 points now from 12 games played.



Sligo strike late to draw with Harps U-15s

Finn Harps U-15s 3-3 Sligo Rovers

The Finn Harps U-15s had to settle for a draw in Ballyare this afternoon against Sligo Rovers. A late goal gave the visitors a share of the spoils after Paul McBride’s side had come from 2-1 to go in front in the second half through a Liam Donnelly penalty equaliser and then Oisin McKelvey put the hosts in front.

Harps were the better side in the first half but couldn’t make their superiority pay. Player of the Match Mark M’Buli got the first goal for the the hosts. When Harps did go 3-2 up, they should have put the game beyond the reach of the visitors with rgw impressive Donnelly carving out two opportunities but in one-on-ones he was denied by the Sligo keeper.