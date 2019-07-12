News and results from around Donegal's golf links

BUNDORAN

President’s Prize 2019 - Ladies results: 1st Kathleen O’Donnell 41 points; 2nd Mary Stephens 36 points (Break of Tie); 3rd Sorcha Begley 36 points (bot); Gross Kathleen Moran; 4th Ann Moloney 36 points (bot); 5th Kathleen McDaid 36 points

Mens results: 1st Liam McHugh 41 points; 2nd Joe O’Hara 40 points (bot); 3rd Michael Bowring 40 points; Gross Mason Collins 32 points; 4th Christopher Fisher 39 points (bot); 5th Mark Boyle 39 points

Joint results: Front 9 John McIntyre 21 points (bot). Back 9 Johnathan Keenan 19 points (bot); Past President Peter Clarke 35 points

President’s Cup Winner Kathleen O’Donnell 41 points (bot)

Open Week: Open Week takes place at Bundoran next week as follows: Mon 15th Singles Stroke; Tue 16th Mixed Foursomes; Wed 17th Singles Stableford; Thur 18th Ladies Open Day; Fri 19th; Singles Stroke

Entry fee to all competitions - Members €5. Visitors €20 (No green fee charge). Time Sheet at Club House for all competitions. However if you turn up on spec competition starter will endeavour to accommodate you.



Cruit

Two very busy days in Cruit at weekend with our Club Classic Saturday and 18 hole stroke on Sunday.

Club Classic 2019, Saturday 6th July - Results: 1st: Donal Duddy (21), Martin Mc Shane (18), Brendan Devenney (16), Karl Duddy (36) 100 Pts; 2nd: Gary O’Donnell (20), Noel Davey (17), John Forker (19), Brendan Doherty (26) 95 Pts; 3rd: Gerard Mc Elwee (8), Eugene Mc Garvey (13), Martin Forker (9), Chris Walsh (6) 94 Pts Bot; 4th: Donal Boyle (2), John Bonner (8), Cathal Doherty (8), Anthony Gillespie (8) 94 Pts; 5th: Robert Wehrley (5), Michael Duddy (11), Martin Doherty (11), Stephen Melly (10) 89 Pts; 6th: John Ward (13), Frank Kelly (24), Seamus O’Gara (14), Neily Doherty (29) 88 Pts Bot; 7th: Joseph Gillespie (16), Derek Bonner (6), Dermot Devenney (8), Declan Gillespie (11) 88 Pts; 8th: Johndy Boyle (7), Michael Boyle (11), Noel Maguire (16), Hugh Roarty (25) 87 Pts Bot

Gents Longest Drive - Pat Sweeney (Gweedore)

Ladies Longest Drive - Anne T Doherty

Nearest the Pin - Paddy Sweeney

Well done to all our prize winners over the weekend and a huge thank you to all that played, sponsored Tees, Teams and Prizes, a great effort all round.

Sharkeys Top Shop, Dungloe - 07/07/2019: 1st: Michael Duddy (11) 63 nett; 2nd: John V Bonner (8) 66 nett BOT; 3rd: Chris Walsh (6) 66 nett; 4th: Ciaran McGinley (19) 69 nett BOT; F9: Johndy Boyle (7) 33.5 nett; B9: Owenie Gallagher (15) 32.5 nett. Par 68. CSS: 68 (36pts).

This week we have our eagerly awaited Captain’s Prize, and as all in club do, we wish Denis a lovely weekend. With the course in great shape but playing hard it's not easy predicting a winner....

However several players are in very good form and look to be bookies favourites. Brendan Ward, Michael Duddy, Johndy Boyle and Gerald Mc Elwee. They are few dark horses too, Ciarán Mc Ginley, Neily Doherty and Brendan Doherty.

But I will stick my neck out and predict the winner will be a "Gallagher".

Good luck to all and enjoy the weekend.



Donegal (Murvagh)

Saturday 6th July: Captain’s Day - Colm Campbell celebrated his Captain’s Day in glorious sunshine and with the course looking absolutely splendid all that remained was for the members to play their part. Paul Duncan certainly did that with a fabulous score of 43 pts. During his very gracious and appreciative acceptance speech, he admitted his delight at “finally winning one after 34 years of trying”. Michael ‘Doc’ Doherty claimed 2nd spot with 39 pts, followed by David O’Connor in 3rd, with 38 pts (BOT) and Pat Corry in 4th. Joseph Moore took 5th with 37 pts (BOT). The Gross winner was the ever-consistent John Neary with 34 pts.

Other winners on the day were: Front 9: Pauric O’Donnell - 23 pts; Back 9: Jason Doherty - 21 pts; Past Captain: Manus Brennan - 34 pts; Team Captain: Padraig Farragher - 32 pts; Committee: Paul Murphy – 36 pts; Visitor: Patsy Harkin; Category 1: Sean Boyle – 36 pts; Category 2: Dáire Woods – 36 pts; Category 3: Paul Patton – 37 pts

Ladies winners: 1st: Rosemary Carr – 68; 2nd: Moragh Canney – 70; 3rd: Kathleen Fox – 71

Congratulations to Colm on a very successful day. With the musical entertainment arranged by Colm’s wife, Therese, highlighting an array of local talent and the comic entertainment provided by Gene Fitzpatrick, it was a truly enjoyable and memorable night. Well done to all and best wishes to Colm for the remainder of his tenure.

Sunday 7th July: Quinn Meehan & Co. Stableford (Green Tees): Winner: Scott Subeck - 45 pts; 2nd: Joseph Timoney - 40 pts; 3rd: Joe Ward - 38 pts; 4th: Michael Martin – 37 pts; Gross: Enda Campbell – 31 pts

Team News: Seniors Matchplay: Leading 3-2 from the home leg, Murvagh secured victory in Narin & Portnoo GC when it ended 2 ½ - 2 ½ and will now meet Ballyliffin GC in the next round.

The Pierce Purcell team will travel to Clones on Saturday 13th to play Spa G.C.

The Junior League team had a dramatic finale to their away match in Letterkenny and progressed courtesy of some heroics from Martin Cassidy in the final match. Well done and good luck to all involved in their respective games.

Upcoming Events:

Fri 12th July: Wesley Irvine Memorial: Singles Stableford Open Day

Sat/Sun 13th/14th July: The Gateway Lodge & Blás

Fri 19th July: Club Mixed – Running draw from 5:30pm

Sat/Sun 20th/21st July: DMG Motors

Wed 24th July: Tombstone Golf

Fri 26th July: Alzheimer’s Classic

Rosapenna

Terry Casey Memorial: The Terry Casey Memorial was played for last Saturday the 6th of July. The qualifying round was held over the Sandy Hills Links with the top 8 qualifying as follows - Jody McHugh 39pts, Tom Quinn 37pts, Hugo Duggan 37pts, Shane Coll 36pts, Denis McBride 36pts, Kieran Gallagher 36pts, Stephen Loughrey 35pts & Michael Bradley Snr 35pts. Two's - Dermott Ward, Eddie McGroddy, Garvin Toye, Sean Boyce, Hugh McBride & Jody McHugh with €14.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. The top 8 played a further nine holes over the Valley with the overall results as follows - 1st Kieran Gallagher 57pts; 2nd Tom Quinn 55pts; Gross Michael Bradley 44 gross pts; 3rd Denis McBride 52pts

Many thanks to The Casey family for sponsoring the event and to all the members that played on the day. The Terry Casey Memorial Plate played for by the ladies was won by Mary Devlin 22 with 39pts, the runner up was Ann Currie 19 with 36pts. The front nine winner was Kit Boyce 21 with 18pts and the back nine winner was Shelia Breen 12 with 21pts. Many thanks to Niall McManus for sponsoring the Ladies event.

The Mulroy Cup: The Mulroy Cup was played for over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 7th of July. The winner was Albert Strain (24*) with 41pts, the runner up was Shane Coll (16*) with 40pts. The gross winner was Thomas McMenamin (4) with 32 gross pts. Third place was Garvin Toye (15) with 39pts. Two's - Shane Coll & Thomas McMenamin with €34.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. The club competition on Sunday the 14th is a Golfer of the Year qualifier.

2019 Doubles Matchplay: All third round ties must be completed by Friday the 19th of July. There will be no extensions.

2019 Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: All second round ties must be completed by Friday the 2nd of August. All matches are to be played from the blue markers. Any matches not played will be tossed.

GUI Qualifying Events - Jimmy Bruen - Well done to the Rosapenna team who beat Kilrea 3.5-1.5 in the Ulster quarter final at Foyle Golf Club last Sunday the 7th. Rosapenna will now Tandragee at Omagh Golf Club in the Ulster Semi final on or before Monday the 29th of July. City of Belfast face Balmoral at Belvoir Park in the other semi final.

All Ireland Barton Shield - Rosapenna play Letterkenny in round 3 back at North-West GC this coming Sunday the 14th, the winners will face either Royal Portrush or Strabane that afternoon for a place in the Ulster semi finals. Best wishes to the team on the day.

Irish Mixed Foursomes - Good luck to the Mixed team who now play Malone in the Ulster quarter final at Killymoon on Sunday July 21st.

Donegal Inter Club Events - JB Carr - Good luck to the JB Carr team who face Dunmurry in the Ulster semi final. The home leg will take place over the Old Tom Morris Links this Thursday the 11th of July at 2.30pm. Home support on the day welcomed.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 14th of July, there will be two pick up games. One at 1.30pm and one at 4.00pm

July - Sunday 14th - Club Competition - Golfer of the Year

Friday 19th - Generations Cup presented by Mary Devlin

Sunday 21st - Club Competition

Saturday 27th - Gents Captains Day - Mr Conor McMenamin

Sunday 28th - Club Competition



Letterkenny

The Speers Drapery Open was played on Wednesday 03/07/19. There was a very big turnout for this competition. Jo McManus (18.9) proved to be the best golfer on the day with a score of 41 pts. (bot). Jo is playing good golf for a while now consequently his handicap is tumbling down. He had 7 pars and 7 bogeys. Kenny Harkin (12.3) was runner up and Derek Wilson was third with 38 pts. Kevin Kiely (7.0) won Gross with 40 pts.



On Thurs. 04/07/19 the Ladies Classic in Aid of Club Funds was played off, there was a large turn out of players male and female and a good days golfing was had by all. Presentations were made in the Clubhouse afterwards.

On Saturday 06/07/19 the Manor Motors Open was played. Joe Lambe (18.8) won with a very decent score of 40 pts (bot). Jo took 8 pars and 5 bogeys out of the course. Runner up was Michael O'Malley with 40 pts. (bot) with Ian Ireland (13.5) taking third place. Ciaran Gilcreest (1.9) won Gross with 35 pts.

The Members Open on Sunday 7th was won by Vincent McGlynn (9.0) with a score of 41 pts (bot). Vincent had 2 birdies (on 14th & 18th) with 10 pars. Darragh Walsh (11.7) was runner up and Shaun Duffy was third with 39 pts. Sean Hensey won Gross with 36 pts.

The Minor League Team are playing Bundoran at home on Thurs 11th @ 4p.m. and the All Ireland Fourball are playing Kilkeel away on Sunday 14th.

Upcoming events: On Saturday 13th July we have the Letterkenny Kia/Nisan Open (www.inishowenmotors.ie) and on Sunday 14th the members open. On Wednesday 17th we have a new Competition called Target Golf prop. Con Boyce.



Cloughaneely

Our 2019 Open Week runs from 16th to 21st July. We would like to thank all our generous sponsors: Gweedore Bar, Boyces Centra Falcarragh, Óstán Loch Altan, Letterkenny Driving Range, Lafferty's Supermarket Creeslough, Jimi Gallagher PGA Letterkenny and McClafferty's Eurospar Gortahork. The entry fee is €8 Members and €12 for Visitors. Please book a teetime by calling 074 9165416 or on www.cloughaneelygolfclub.ie.

Conor Ó Gallchóir won last Sunday's Competition with a great score of 40pts with a great front 9 of 24pts! The in-form Owenie Pro McGee finished 2nd on 38pts and in 3rd was Stephan McCafferty on 37pts.

The Wednesday Open on 3rd July was won by Brian 'bomber' McGee with 37pts. John McGinley was 2nd with 36pts.

Cloughaneely Golf Club are running a weekly Open Singles Stableford every Wednesday. The entry is only €10pp for Visitors. GUI and ILGU qualifying open to Ladies and Gents.

The Competition this Friday is a 9 Hole Singles Stableford play anytime entry €5 open to all. Our Saturday & Sunday Competition is an Open Singles Stableford. Enda McMonagle's 2019 Captain's Prize is on Saturday 27th July more details to follow.

We welcomed Buncrana Golf Club to Cloughaneely in the Junior Scratch Matchplay competition last Sunday. All golfers enjoyed the fine weather and the golf course was in great condition. A special compliment to Philip and his team on the condition of the greens they really are rolling very well. The result ended up 5-2 with good wins for Chris McCallion, Mark McGinley, Seán Ó Gallchóir, Francis Boyle and John McGinley. We play Buncrana away with a tough battle ahead of us in a few weeks!



Letterkenny Ladies

The Breast Cancer Competition sponsored by lady members Bernie Dunleavy, Grainne Hines and Breege McDonagh played on Tuesday 25/6 was won by Lady Captain Angela Bradley (11) 36pts. Runner-Up was Mena Breslin (34) 35pts. 3rd Sarah McBrearty (22) 34pts. 4th Kate Gallagher (23) 33pts. Front 9 Triona Daly 21pts. Back 9 Catherine Cooke Harkin 17pts bot.

The 9 Hole Beginners competition also on Tuesday 25th was won by Mary O’Brien and Kathleen Russel won on 2nd July, Mary McNulty was runner-up. The 13 Hole on Thursday 27/6 was won by Sarah McBrearty 26pts bot., Cathy Marren was 2nd.

The Ladies Fundraising Classic on Thursday 4th July was well supported and the following were winners in the event. Men’s Team: Ed Margey, MP O’Donnell, Paddy McCafferty, Denis O’Donnell 91pts. Ladies Team: Vera Kearney, Cecelia Doran, Evelyn O’Malley, Breege McDonagh 91pts. Mixed Team: Angela Bradley, Brian O’Reilly, Veronica McAteer, Ken Sharpe 91pts. The Overall Winning Team was Triona Daly, Bridget McClafferty, Bridie Gildea, Maura Cavanagh 94pts. Great to see an all Ladies Team taking the Overall prize - well done girls! Longest Drive for the men was won by Michael Collum and for the ladies it was Veronica McAteer. Nearest the Pin was won by Eugene McKeever for the men and Lady Captain Angela Bradley for the ladies. The Ladies Club wishes to express our thanks to the sponsors of the event who include:

County Seat, Crumlish Appliances, Mc Glynn 's Estate Agents & The Quiet Moment, Value Centre and David Moore of Thorn Road Driving Range.

Things are getting exciting on the team front now and Anne Cannon and her team secured a great win over Malone on Friday last at home and progress to next round in the Junior Cup. They will meet Shandon Park Belfast next on Monday 22nd July at home. Best of luck to Tracy Spence and the Maire O’Donnell team who face Ballybofey and Stranorlar on Sunday 14th at home - that should be a great match, no doubt the supporters will be out in force!

Mr. Captain John Bowe’s Prize to the ladies is on 23rd July - the draw will be made on Thursday 18th, sheet is in the locker room, so make sure your name is on it - you must be in the draw to play.

Next week’s competitions are sponsored by Rainbow Nursery School on Tuesday and Magees Pharmacy on Thursday (this is a slight change from the fixture card).



Portsalon

Open Week Fixtures: Remember Open Week continues in Portsalon right up until Sunday, with spaces still available on the timesheets. Contact the shop on 074 91 59459 to reserve a time.

Thursday 11th July – Singles Stroke sponsored by Joe's Butchers

Friday 12th July – Singles Stableford sponsored by Total Golf

Saturday 13th July – 4BBB (any combination) sponsored by Knockalla Caravan Park

Sunday 14th July – Singles Stableford sponsored by Pat O Neill Building Services Ltd

Results - Wednesday 3rd July – Gents Open: Winner: Ronan Conlan (15) – 40 pts; Runner-up: David Deeney (12) – 39 pts; Gross: Mark Howard (8) – 31 gross pts; Third: Ronan Curran (11) – 38 pts. CSS: 72

Saturday 6th July – Gents Members: Winner: Clive Davison – 34 pts BOT; Runner-up: Sean Forbes – 34 pts; Gross: Pauric Dunleavy – 27 gross pts; Third: Noel Nicholl – 33 pts. CSS: 75

Sunday 7th July – Gents Members sponsored by WJ Chambers: Winner: John McGettigan (16) – 37 pts; Runner-up: Joe Ferry (17) – 36 pts; Gross: Pascal Cullen (7) – 28 gross pts; Third: Charlie Hickland (23) – 35 pts. CSS: 73

Ladies Sunday Members 7th July: Winner: Karen McGlinchey (22) – 38 pts; Runners-up: Maura Toal (30) – 37 pts. CSS: 73

Team Results - On Sunday afternoon our Donegal Scratch League team made a glorious attempt to overcome a first leg five nil deficit against a very strong Strabane team. The standard of golf in each match was of the highest calibre and a credit to both sets of players.

First out DP Logue had a fine win over Fred McGavigan followed by an equally fine victory by Kevin McGonagle over Ryan McGowan. This despite Kevin having blisters on both heels from his previous days Scratch Cup exertions. Cathal Canning went into an early lead and had to fight off a strong come-back by Patrick McGranaghan before winning on the 17th. Joe Coyle once again proved his undoubted matchplay pedigree by defeating Steven Conroy.

In the final match Philip Durning showed club loyalty of the highest order and offered his services to play for the team after finishing playing in the club competition one hour earlier. Philip had a nail biter with Eoin O'Neill in a brilliantly contested match. Philip parred the eighteenth only for Eoin to hole a birdie putt from 12 feet to win the match and put Strabane through. Eoin seemed to be inspired by our Club Captain's appearance on the eighteenth, as Pat O'Neill is Eoin's Uncle and Godfather. This performance gave team captain Andy Captain one of his best ever sporting moments, despite the very slender margin of defeat.

The Donegal League team were also in Strabane last weekend, with Cathal Canning in charge this time around and things once again very tight. All five matches went up the 18th hole, with the hosts taking one victory and four matches being halved, ensuring Strabane hold a narrow 3-2 advantage going into the second leg in Portsalon.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Congratulations to the Gaoth Dobhair Maire O Donnell Team under the direction of Mary Lucy Ferry who travelled to Buncrana Golf Club last Sunday and are happy to come home with one of the five matches. We wish them well in the return leg at home.

Last week’s competition winners were: 1st Edel Uí Rabhartaigh 38 points BOT, 2nd Marie Kelly 38 points and 3rd Marian Curran 35 points. F9 Anne Curran 17 points B9 Mairéad Harkin 19 points. SS 71.

The Ladies Club would like to thank Captain Pat Sweeney for hosting a very successful Captains competitions to the Ladies, the Juniors and the Men. The Ladies played on the Wednesday on a bright but blustery day. Bríd Uí Chearnaigh held it together and had the best score of the day to pick up the coveted Captains Prize 2019.

Full results are: 1ú Bríd Uí Chearnaigh 71; 2ra Bella Mc Gee 72; Grós An Ban Chaiftín Aisling Mhic Cumhaill 88; 3ú Nell Cullen 79; 4ú Kitty Doherty 79; F9 Deirdre Gallagher 39 agus B9 Frances Sweeney 38. Comhghairdeachas leis na buaiteoirí ar fad. Ladies are already looking forward to the next major of the season, our Lady Captain Aisling Mhic Cumhaill’s Day on 27 July, followed two weeks later by President Pól Ó Rabhartaigh’s Day.

The Ladies will play for Presidents Prize on Wednesday 7 August.The Club Classic will be played on Saturday 13 July Timesheet in the Clubhouse.

Ba mhaith le Cumann na mBan comhbhrón a dhéanamh le teaghlach Uí Cholla ar bhás Fred Coll, iar Uachtarán an Chumainn ag deireadh na seachtaine. Ball dílis don Chlub ab ea Fred ar dheis Láimh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.



Gaoth Dobhair

On Saturday 30th June Mr Pat Sweeney hosted his Captain’s Day in brilliant sunshine and perfect conditions for golf. The first group of 75 golfers teed off at 8.40am and everyone of those 75 golfers had great aspirations of winning the Captains Prize. They soon found out that the perfect conditions weather wise was only a decoy to how the course was playing. Quite a few golfers were shocked at the pace of the greens.

The good weather in the days leading up to Captains Day dried the course out and the run on the ball coupled with shaved greens proved to be the deciding factor overall. 17 players made the cut after 18 holes with the leaders, Micheál Óg Ó Fearraigh (11) and James Tiger Sweeney (21) both scoring 67 nett. The cut came at 72.

One of the first out in the Playoff was Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) who covered the back nine in one under par for 31 nett to go with his 72 on the first 18. It looked like it could be the winning score. However, the leaders going out had other ideas. Enda O Hanlon (15) burst Hugh’s bubble when he posted 102.5 for the 27 holes. The two leaders going out had a ding dong battle through the third nine and the man who posted the leading score early in the day Micheál Óg Ó Fearraigh prevailed to take the Captain’s Prize with 101.5, one shot ahead of James Tiger Sweeney and Enda O Hanlon.

Full results as follows: 1st Micheál Óg Ó Fearraigh (11) 101.5; 2nd Enda O Hanlon (15) 102.5 BOT; Gross Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir (2) 74; 3rd James Tiger Sweeney (21) 102.5; 4th Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) 103 BOT; 5th Charlie Sweeney (10) 103; Past Captain Peadar Ó Gallchóir (12) 106; Best 18 Mark Coyle (21) 68; Cat John P Diver (29) 72; F9 Mathew Harkin (20) 34; B9 Noel Mc Fadden (16) 30; Cuairteoir: Seán Ó Gallchóir (9) 31.5.

On Friday evening we had the Captain’s Shootout and the last two to go down the 18th were Paul Fletcher and Micheál Mhicí Ó Gallchóir. Micheál came out on top when he hit the last green in two from the rough and two putted for par to take the title.

Golf Oige: Golf Óige members played for the Captains Prize on Thursday evening and the results were as follows: Junior Girls - Clara Nic Suibhne; Junior A Boys - Crónan Mac Pháidín; Junior B Boys - Christopher Mc Bride and Joey Coll Joint Winners; and Junior D - Jamie Mc Gee.

On Sunday Cathal Óg’s Senior League Team played Buncrana GC in the return match and managed to get the 4 matches required to go through after getting two matches away in the first leg. There were some super performances with Cathal Óg himself leading the way with a 6 & 5 win and Seán Sweeney prevailing by 8 & 6. They meet Rosapenna in the next round and we wish them all the best.

Campaí Samhraidh: Beidh Campaí Samhraidh Gailf a reachtáil ag an Chumann i gcomhar le Muintreas ón Luan seo chugainn an 15 Iúil go dtí 9 Lúnasa. Seo campaí do pháistí ó 7 mbliana go dtí 14 bliain d’aois. Tá na campaí oscailte do bhuachaillí agus do chailíní. Taille €40 do pháiste amháin nó €70 do bheirt ón teaghlach amháin. Cuir glaoch ar 086 3665846 nó 074 9531140 le áit a chur in áirithe.

Comórtas 16 poll: Ba é Pól Ó Rabhartaigh (14) a bhain an comórtas 16 poll an tseachtain seo caite le 33 poinnte agus bhí Seán Ó hIcí (14) sa dara h-áit le 32 poinnte. The 16 hole competition will continue every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during July and August.

There are one or two matches outstanding in the doubles matchplay. Please get the matches played as soon as possible. This weekend’s competition will be sponsored by Donegal Automotive Services.

Club Classic: The Club Classic takes place This Saturday 13th July. The time sheet is on the Sun 68. Brownes printers will sponsor this Sundays competition. The following were the winners in the latest Club draw. €250 Francie Diver, €100 Diane Sweeney, €50 Paddy Gallagher, €50 Síle Uí Ghallchóir, €50 John P Diver.

The Captain and all at the club would like to extend their condolences to the Coll family on the recent sad passing of Fred Coll, a past President and Trustee of the club. Ar dheis lámh Dé a anam uasal.