Ballyshannon man Donal Scott on Irish international golf coaching duty

Ballyshannon native Donal Scott is on international duty this week with the Irish Women's golf team at the European Championships.

Scott is coach to the team who are competing in Italy. The European Women’s and Girls’ Team Championships got underway in Italy and Spain on Tuesday as all players begin the stroke play qualifying.

Following 36 holes stroke play, the first eight teams qualify for the Championship flight of matchplay with subsequent teams competing in further flights.

Both Championships conclude on Saturday 13 July when the European Team champions will be crowned.

The Irish team competing at Is Molas Golf Club, Italy is: Shannon Burke (Ballinrobe); Paula Grant (Lisburn); Julie McCarthy (Forrest Little); Jessica Ross (Clandeboye); Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden); Annabel Wilson (Lurgan)

Captain: Danielle McVeigh.

Coach: Donal Scott