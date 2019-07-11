ALL THE STATS: Hectic action for Donegal with Super 8s start against Meath
It’s down to the last eight in the GAA football All-Ireland championship, with the first phase of the quarter-finals lined up for next weekend. Five of the counties that reached the ‘Super 8s’ last year have returned this season: Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone, Roscommon, Donegal. They are joined by Cork, Meath and Mayo.
Next weekend’s line-up is as follows:
SATURDAY
Group 2: Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr. Hyde Park, 5.0; Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7.0
SUNDAY
Group 1: Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 2.0; Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4.0
DONEGAL v MEATH
They meet in the championship for the fourth time. Meath won the 1990 All-Ireland semi-final (3-9 to 1-7) while Donegal won All-Ireland qualifiers (1-13 to 0-14) in 2002 and 2017 (Donegal 1-15 Meath 1-14).
PATHS TO THE QUARTER-FINAL
DONEGAL
Donegal 0-15 Fermanagh 0-9
Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 0-15
Donegal 1-24 Cavan 2-16 (Ulster final)
Top scorers
Jamie Brennan..........2-11
Paddy McBrearty.....0-13 (0-4 frees)
Michael Murphy ......0-11 (0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)
MEATH
Meath 1-13 Offaly 0-14
Meath 2-18 Carlow 0-9
Meath 3-13 Laois 0-11
Dublin 1-17 Meath 0-4 (Leinster final)
Meath 2-16 Clare 1-18
Top Scorers
Mickey Newman...........3-20 (0-13 frees, 1-0 pen)
Bryan Menton................3-5
James Conlon................0-12
Bryan McMahon...........1-4
Cillian O’Sullivan..........0-7
* Donegal lost to Dublin and Tyrone and beat Roscommon in last year’s ‘Super 8s’.
* Meath were last in the quarter-finals in 2010.
* Donegal and Meath met twice in this year’s Allianz League (Division 2) with the Ulster men winning both by two points. They won a Round 2 game by 1-13 to 1-14 and, after both had secured promotion, Donegal won the final by 1-17 to 1-15.
KERRY v MAYO
They last met in the championship in 2017 when Mayo won an All-Ireland semi-final replay by five points. The 2014 semi-final also went to a replay, with Kerry winning by three points after extra-time.
PATHS TO THE QUARTER-FINALS
KERRY
Kerry 1-15 Clare 0-12
Kerry 1-19 Cork 3-10 (Munster final)
Top Scorers
Sean O’Shea..... .........0-13 (0-11 frees)
David Clifford.............0-7 (0-2 frees)
James O’Donoghue...1-1
Tom O’Sullivan...........1-1
MAYO
Mayo 1-22 New York 0-4
Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17
Mayo 1-16 Down 1-11
Mayo 2-13 Armagh 1-15
Mayo 2-13 Galway 1-13
Top Scorers
Darren Coen......0-13
Conor Loftus ...1-6 (0-5 frees)
James Carr........2-2
Cillian O’Connor....0-8 (0-7 frees)
Fionn McDonagh....1-3
Kevin McLoughlin...1-3
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2017: Mayo 2-16 Kerry 0-17 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay
2017: Kerry 2-14 Galway 2-14 (All-Ireland semi-final) Draw
2014: Kerry 3-16 Mayo 3-13 aet (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay
2014: Kerry 1-16 Mayo 1-16 All-Ireland semi-final) Draw
2011: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 1-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)
* Kerry lost to Galway, drew with Monaghan beat Kildare in last year’s ‘Super 8s’.
* Mayo were last in the quarter-finals two years ago when they beat Roscommon in a replay.
* Kerry and Mayo met twice in this year’s Allianz League, with Mayo winning both. They won a Round 6 game by 1-10 to 0-11 and the final by 3-11 to 2-10.
