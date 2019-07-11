ALL THE STATS: Hectic action for Donegal with Super 8s start against Meath

It’s down to the last eight in the GAA football All-Ireland championship, with the first phase of the quarter-finals lined up for next weekend. Five of the counties that reached the ‘Super 8s’ last year have returned this season: Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone, Roscommon, Donegal. They are joined by Cork, Meath and Mayo.

Next weekend’s line-up is as follows:

SATURDAY

Group 2: Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr. Hyde Park, 5.0; Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7.0

SUNDAY

Group 1: Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 2.0; Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4.0

DONEGAL v MEATH

They meet in the championship for the fourth time. Meath won the 1990 All-Ireland semi-final (3-9 to 1-7) while Donegal won All-Ireland qualifiers (1-13 to 0-14) in 2002 and 2017 (Donegal 1-15 Meath 1-14).

PATHS TO THE QUARTER-FINAL

DONEGAL

Donegal 0-15 Fermanagh 0-9

Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 0-15

Donegal 1-24 Cavan 2-16 (Ulster final)

Top scorers

Jamie Brennan..........2-11

Paddy McBrearty.....0-13 (0-4 frees)

Michael Murphy ......0-11 (0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)

MEATH

Meath 1-13 Offaly 0-14

Meath 2-18 Carlow 0-9

Meath 3-13 Laois 0-11

Dublin 1-17 Meath 0-4 (Leinster final)

Meath 2-16 Clare 1-18

Top Scorers

Mickey Newman...........3-20 (0-13 frees, 1-0 pen)

Bryan Menton................3-5

James Conlon................0-12

Bryan McMahon...........1-4

Cillian O’Sullivan..........0-7

* Donegal lost to Dublin and Tyrone and beat Roscommon in last year’s ‘Super 8s’.

* Meath were last in the quarter-finals in 2010.

* Donegal and Meath met twice in this year’s Allianz League (Division 2) with the Ulster men winning both by two points. They won a Round 2 game by 1-13 to 1-14 and, after both had secured promotion, Donegal won the final by 1-17 to 1-15.

KERRY v MAYO

They last met in the championship in 2017 when Mayo won an All-Ireland semi-final replay by five points. The 2014 semi-final also went to a replay, with Kerry winning by three points after extra-time.

PATHS TO THE QUARTER-FINALS

KERRY

Kerry 1-15 Clare 0-12

Kerry 1-19 Cork 3-10 (Munster final)

Top Scorers

Sean O’Shea..... .........0-13 (0-11 frees)

David Clifford.............0-7 (0-2 frees)

James O’Donoghue...1-1

Tom O’Sullivan...........1-1

MAYO

Mayo 1-22 New York 0-4

Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17

Mayo 1-16 Down 1-11

Mayo 2-13 Armagh 1-15

Mayo 2-13 Galway 1-13

Top Scorers

Darren Coen......0-13

Conor Loftus ...1-6 (0-5 frees)

James Carr........2-2

Cillian O’Connor....0-8 (0-7 frees)

Fionn McDonagh....1-3

Kevin McLoughlin...1-3

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2017: Mayo 2-16 Kerry 0-17 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay

2017: Kerry 2-14 Galway 2-14 (All-Ireland semi-final) Draw

2014: Kerry 3-16 Mayo 3-13 aet (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay

2014: Kerry 1-16 Mayo 1-16 All-Ireland semi-final) Draw

2011: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 1-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

* Kerry lost to Galway, drew with Monaghan beat Kildare in last year’s ‘Super 8s’.

* Mayo were last in the quarter-finals two years ago when they beat Roscommon in a replay.

* Kerry and Mayo met twice in this year’s Allianz League, with Mayo winning both. They won a Round 6 game by 1-10 to 0-11 and the final by 3-11 to 2-10.