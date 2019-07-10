DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

MALIN

The senior footballers scheduled game against Naomh Colmcille on Saturday didn’t take place as the Newton side were unable to travel.

Massive congratulations to our Under 12 boys A and B Division 3 finals at the weekend in Convoy. The A side defeated St. Michaels and Urris to top their group in some very close games. The youngsters saved their best football for the final when beating St.Eunans.

In the B final the boys went down to Urris, and looked to be suffering another defeat as they trailed to Convoy at the interval, but after a superb team performance they turned things around and ran out deserving winners.

The Under 16 boys recorded a fine win at home against MacCumhaills in the County B Championship semi final. But unfortunately came up short against a very strong St. Eunans team in the final.

The Eugene McGeoghegan Memorial tournament takes place in Connolly Park on Friday evening, with a host of local clubs taking part. The competition gets underway at 6.30 pm.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €700. The €50 winner was Pat Crua, Ballynahona. This week’s jackpot stands at €750.

The annual Cul Camp is from Monday 15th to Friday 19th July 2019. For more information contact Shaun McLaughlin on 0868521166.

Congratulations to David Doherty who was selected to play on the Under 15 Northern Board Development team against Mayo in Castlebar at the weekend.

We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends and all in Red Hughs GAA club on the tragic passing of Gary Kelly. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

The Malin GAA’s Annual 5K will take place on Saturday 31st August. The annual club sports day will be held on Sunday 28 th of July in Connolly Park, starting at 2pm, with the usual races, side shows, fun and frolics and not forgetting the all important barbeque. Everyone is welcome for what is sure to be a great day out for all the family.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The winning counties in last week’s lotto draw - CW, DL, GY, LD. Twelve people matched two counties. Five people received €20 each. They are Jack Gillespie, Killynure, Eileen Harkin, Convoy, Liam Prunty, Convoy, Sarah and Emily Patton, Drumkeen 5, Greta Gillen, Convoy.This week’s jackpot is €4,700.

Well done to our senior ladies who won away to Gaoth Dobhair and both men’s teams who won at home against Naomh Brid.

A busy week at the club with over 90 children attending the Cul Camp.

St Mary's also hosted the U-12 County Blitz and again a massive thank you to all who helped out at this event.

Our G4M&O travelled to Antrim for the Ulster blitz on Saturday. Condolences to the family and friends of former player Laurence Sweeney.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 1, 15, 25 agus 28 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,600 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Isobella McLoone, Glenties, Mary Boyle, Annagry, Mick Farren, Meenmore, Frankie White, Dublin, Anthony Joseph Ward, Miltown.

CLOUGHANEELY

Bhí bua tábhachtach ag Cloich Cheann Fhaola in éadan Baile na nGalloglach ag an deireadh seachtaine. Bhain an foireann tacaíocht agus an foireann sinsear.

Míle buíochas do achan duine a tháinig amach tráthnóna Dé Aoine fa choinne oíche le Jason agus an Anglo Celt! Bhí oíche are dóigh againn!

Many thanks to all who came out on Friday evening to meet and greet Jason McGee and the Anglo Celt Cup.

Thanks to Fr Séan for all the amazing stats and facts he shared with us on the night and also to our minor board for organising the evening. Thanks to Ionad Naomh Fionnáin for the use of the hall also. A word of thanks also to Maple , Falcarragh, the Cope and Centra, in Falcarragh, Tommy and Kevin McFadden and Eurospar, Gortahork for kindly sponsoring tea/coffee/biscuits/milk etc for the event.

A huge congratulations to our U-16s in their Division Two county final win over Naomh Columba at the weekend.

Rinne 70 paiste freastal ar champa samhraidh an chlub an tseachtain seo chaite. Bhí spóirt agus spraoi iontach acu uilig. Míle buíochas do na cuiditheoirí uilig - Joanne, Hugo, Paddy, Megan agus Cormac - rinne siad obair iontach i rith an tseachtain. Bhí na paistí uilig muinte macánta! ár mbuíochas dó Tara a d’eagraigh an champa agus ár mbuíochas dó Ciaran a rinne obair or dóigh fósta. Ár mbuíochas do PCC a thug cead dúinn an halla spóirt agus an páircpeile a úsáid. Buíochas speisialta don aoi speisialta a bhí againn inniu, Evelyn Nic Fhionnghaile!!

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 9,12,15,17,18,19. Níor bhuaigh aon duine an pota óir. Bhí triúr daoine ann le 5 uimhir; comhghairdeas le - Mai McGarvey; James Mulhern (Curransport); Margaret Doherty a bhaineann €35. Tá €7,600 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn.

Many thanks to Batch for sponsoring and providing the after match meal for our U-16’s after their championship success.

The club extends its condolences to Tony McFadden, a loyal sponsor of the club, on the sad passing of his sister and nephew recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

ROBERT EMMETS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were; 6-10-21-26. The jackpot was not won. There were three match 3 winners sharing €100. This week’s jackpot is €3400.

Played in ideal conditions on Monday night Emmets U-16s hosted Ardara in the county U-16 Shield semi-final. This was a great performance and the team with the exception of a couple of players are all underage next year. . We now look forward to a final v Muff.

This year community camp takes place on the 10th and 11th of August.

Tickets for the Donegal/Meath game can be collected in St. Mary's hall, Castlefinn on Friday evening from 8pm.

Orders for the Donegal/Kerry game are being taken at the moment call Mary Doherty on 0877940953 or Sam Gallagher on 0876383560.

Our under 8s and 10s travelled to Downings on Saturday morning. Thanks to Downings Gaa for a great morning and great hospitality.

Castlefinn 5k takes place on Friday 26th July at 7.30pm. All proceeds towards High FIve for Conaill. Contact Dermot McGranaghan on 087 2682856 for more details.

Well done to the U16 girls on their win against a very good Glenswilly team.

We would like to offer our condolences to the Kelly family on the sad passing of Gary Kelly. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

IORRAS

Match "N" Win numbers drawn last week were:4, 5, 13 and 15. The jackpot was not won and will be €2,280 on Thursday night. €15 winners were Bridget Harkin, Malin Head, Rory Harkin, Altahalla, Susan and George Harkin, Annaugh, Frances McDaid, Gortfad, Patrick Harkin, Annaugh.

The senior men played Na Rossa on Saturday evening and came away with a good win.

The club is holding A Night at the Races on Friday July 19th in Mac Tams Bar. Race sheets are now out and horses on sale from players and committee. Cost of horse is €10. We are looking for sponsors of races at €50. If anyone can sponsor same please contact Treasurer Edward McLaughlin or any committee member.

Well done to our U-12 girls who won the Inishowen U-12C Division One final in Muff on Sunday evening.

The Cúl Camp takes place in Straid from July 22nd-July 26th.

Thanks to all clubs who attended the finals in Straid on Friday night. A good evening of football and skill, Well done to all teams, their coaches and Inishowen Board. Congrats to our Urris girls on winning their final.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The results from weekend game. In the Division One league the seniors had 3-16 to 0-2 win over Cuchulainns and a 3-13 to 1-10 win over St Kiernans.

In Division Two the Intermediate team lost 0-7 to 1-13 against St Brendans and a 2-13 to 0-16 Harlesden Harps.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4, 11, 17, 22. The winners were Noel Burke, Ryan Kearney, Phil Hogan.

NAOMH PADRAIG, Lifford

This years Cul Camp will run from Monday 29 th July to Friday 2 nd August. Online registration is available from a link posted on our Facebook page. There will also be a registration night organised for the week before the camp.

On Sunday 4 th August all roads leads to Maggies Tavern, Carrickmore for our first summer BBQ. Maggies Tavern is famous for its summer BBQs and live entertainment. Food will be served from off at 8.30pm followed by music by Trevor Loughrey. Tickets are available from any committee member or senior players, priced at €10.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 6,12. Stephen Meehan matched three numbers and receives the runners up prize of €100.

This week’s jackpot stands at €6000. It is now possible to enter our club lotto online, please see our facebook page for the link and more details.

The senior men played Pettigo last weekend and won.

St Eunan's

Congratulations to our under 16 B team who won the Division 1B County Final on Sunday evening. Peter McGeehin’s men ran out deserving winners against Malin in a game that was played in Convoy. Well done to all.

Our Seniors returned to league action on Friday night last with an away trip to Bundoran where they took on Realt na Mara. A victory in a high scoring affair was earned as the game finished 2:13 to 4:14 in our favour. On the same evening, the Reserves won by a scoreline of 5:15 to 3:08.

In the Senior C clash, the Juniors earned another vital league victory to keep their good run going. On Saturday, they gained a 4:13 to 2-6 win over Downings.

AODH RUADH

It wasn't to be for Gerald McGloin's charges on Sunday evening as they took on Gaoth Dobhair in the under 16 county decider in Letterkenny. Aodh Ruadh were clearly showing the weariness of playing a bruising county semi-final which went to extra-time just 48 hours previously. In addition Gaoth Dobhair were not in charitable mood.

The under 14s made one of the longest intra-county journeys in the GAA when they travelled to tackle Malin on Monday evening. Unfortunately the 260 km round trip won it on this occasion. There was just a point between the sides at half-time with the scores pegged at 2-6 to 1-8. Unfortunately the Inishowen men got goal-happy in the second half and the Ernesiders lost out on a 7-11 to 4-9 scoreline.

The under 11s hosted Grange, on Saturday morning. Aodh Ruadh ran out winner's in the end of a good competitive contest.

Aodh Ruadh under 16s girls made it two from two with a hard earned win over a determined St Eunan's outfit last Tuesday. St Eunan's did finish with a good rally of points, but the win went the way of the homesters after an absorbing and sporting contest, Aodh Ruadh won 2-11 to 0-11.

The under 12s were in action at home again last Thursday against Carndonagh. The lads hurled really well against a physically strong Carn team and ran out worthy winners on a 3-7 to 2-5 scoreline.

Relive the glitz and excitement of the OsKaRs this Saturday when we stage an OsKaRs Show Night in the Abbey Centre. We will be showing all seven films with the screenings getting under way at 7.30pm sharp. Tickets, priced €10 are only available at the Abbey Centre Box Office, so call now on 071-9851375 to book yours.

The Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp continues this week.

There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €7,100. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 13, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip, €20 went to Michael Daly; Teresa Herron, Bishop Street; Aisling Hannigan, The Mall; Phil Cassidy; Kerry Ryan snr. This week’s jackpot is €7,200.

KILLYBEGS

Best of luck to Hugh Fadden, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and the Donegal senior team and management who take on Meath is the first round of the Super 8s on Sunday .

Congratulations to our U12 boys and management team on winning the Division Two county final. The finals day was held in Towney last Saturday and the boys faced Naomh Padraig, Naomh Columba and Burt. They won all three games and topped their group and then played MacCumhaills in the final and won well.

The seniors lost to Ardara in the league. Thanks to McBrearty's taxis for sponsoring the match ball for the senior game. The reserves defeated Ardara. The U-16 girls had a great win over Gaoth Dobhair.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 3,6,10,20. The jackpot was not won. This week’s jackpot is €1,050. There was one match 3 winner Eilish Martin, Church Road, who won €60.

ST MICHAELS

For the third match in a row despite putting in a very good performance the seniors ended up losing by one point to Gaoth Dobhair. .

Well done to Carlos O'Reilly on winning last week’s Gaelic Life player of the week.

Good luck to Michael Langan and the Donegal tam and management in their Super 8 game against Meath on Sunday.

The U-16 season ended on a disappointing note last week against a stronger St Eunans side.

The Kellogg’s Cul Camp will be taking place at the Bridge from July 29th to 2nd of August. Prior registration is essential. Please register at Kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie Any queries contact Manus Friel 087 6470532.

ST NAULS

Congratulations to our U-16 who has a fantastic victory on Sunday evening over Glenswilly to win the county Division 2B championship.

The minors lost on Monday night to Kilcar.

Week seven draw results in weekly draw were as follows; €1000 - Liam Clancy, Bundoran, seller Cieran Kelly; €500 Brendan Kelly, Kelly’s Toyota, seller Brendan Kelly, €300 - Gerry Byrne, Altidoo, seller Christy Dunleavy, €200 - Michael Murphy, Glenswilly, seller online, €200 - Wendy Jordan, Mountcharles seller Anne Marie Sheerin, €200 - Maria Kearney, Mullinbouys seller Maria Kearney.

The Cúl Camp takes place August 12 to 15.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn on Sunday night were 2, 3, 6, 10, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Margaret McBride, Fealy, Kerrykeel. This week’s jackpot is €7,900.

The U-10 boys traveled to Dunfanaghy on Thursday last and took on a strong St. Michael's team in breezy conditions.

Pick of the scores was a goal from Conor Callaghan in the second period after some good work up the right wing.

The boys found it more difficult to attack against the wind but this was probably their first time playing in these conditions so the experience will serve them well. Best for Fanad were Oisin Lynch, Cillian Gilmore and Dan Martin and it was great to see Rian Jackson in the Gaeil Fhánada colours again. Team: Oisín Lynch, Harry Blaney, Cillian Gilmore, Rian Jackson,Iosaf McAteer, Ollie Mc Ateer, Ronan Wilson; Ronan Gibbons, Dan Martin; Jack Dunleavy, Christian Gibbons, Conor Callaghan.

The Gaeil Fhánada ladies committee will hold a table quiz in the Atlantic House this Friday. There will also be a draw on the night for some spot prizes, so make sure and call into the Atlantic House if you're around! Bígí linn!

Well done to our under 14 boys who defeated St. Eunan’s in Milford at the weekend by seven points. After a disappointing defeat to Glenswilly on Monday night.

The U-16 girls had a good win in Malin. The team Marie Kerr, Victoria Gallagher, Méabh Duffy, Aideen Friel, Caitlin Heraghty, Natalie McFadden, Iseult Ní Mhathúna, Aoife Gibbons, Dearbhla Mc Devitt, Kate Sweeney, Muireann Ní Mhathúna, Meabh Mc Ateer, Leah Mc Loughlin, Jessica Coll, Alannah Friel, Rachael Friel Anyone wishing to register who cannot do it online can come to the club house in Portsalon on Wednesday July 10th at 7pm

The camp will take place in Trialough from Monday July 29th to Friday August 2.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers had a good win over Moville at Páirc na nGael on Saturday evening.

We are holding our annual Cúl Camp this year from 22nd-26th July at Páirc na nGael. Bookings can be made on www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie or contact Sean at (085) 246 1101 for more information.

Camogie training continues at the pitch every Friday evening at 6.15pm and will continue during the summer months. New members are always welcome.

The U-14 footballers had a good win over Robert Emmets in the League quarter final.

Sympathy is extended to the O’Donnell family, St. Johnston on the sad passing of Fr. Joe at the weekend. Fr. Joe was of great assistance to the club during his time as CC at the Church of the Irish Martyrs. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 6,11,14 16. The €50 winners were Joe Martin, Bundoran, Geordie Bratton, Kesh, Niall Meehan Bundoran. This week's jackpot is €3200.

The U12s concluded their season at the county finals day in Convoy last Saturday. Although they didn't return home with any silverware they can be very proud of their performances throughout the day. A huge thanks to their mentors Cody, Michael, Conor, Oisin and Aoibheann.

The seniors and reserves lost at home to St Eunans on Friday evening.

Best of luck to Jamie and Paul and the Donegal squad in their first match in the Super 8s on Sunday against Meath.

The Kellogg’s Cúl Camp takes place this year from Monday July 22nd to Friday July 26th.The club are hosting a registration night to facilitate persons who wish to book the camp online on Tuesday July 16th from 7pm to 8pm in the local community centre.

MILFORD

The seniors suffered an agonising defeat to Cloughaneely in Falcarragh on Sunday.

The draw for this year’s minor championship took place on Monday evening last week. Enda McHugh’s charges were drawn in Group A alongside Urris, Burt, St.Nauls and Glenswilly. Championship will begin on Wednesday 31 st of July.

The U-16 boys season came to a cruel end with and extra-time defeat to Aodh Ruadh in the county semi-final on Friday evening. They lads looked in deep trouble at half-time as they trailed by 11 points. However, they showed bundles of character and fight to drag themselves back into the tie. They even led as the game entered injury time but were indebted to a stunning Shay McBride save which saw the game head to extra time. Aodh Ruadh however got the rub of the green with two killer goals in the second period to eventually secure victory. SP Barrett and his side can be immensely proud of their year and with a bit more luck could have played in two Division One county finals this year.

The U-12 girls had a busy week as they faced both Sean MacCumhails and Glenswilly last week. There have been some very encouraging improvements from all the girls and we wish them good luck for the rest of the year.

The U-12 boys concluded a very successful campaign when they picked up some silverware on Saturday in Kilcar. The lads have played brilliant football all year and have only suffered defeat once or twice. The side managed by Aidan Cannon and Kevin Mills secured the Division Two, Shield following victory over St. Nauls and it was thoroughly deserved given their performances all year.

The U-8 mixed team put in a great performance last Friday against Letterkenny Gaels. On an ideal evening for football, the standard was fantastic, with both sets of players wowing the crowds with their skills.

The lotto numbers drawn last week. The jackpot was not won. There was no match three winner. In the draw Margo Sweeney, Mount Marian, Milford and Donall Barrett, Drumacloughan, Ramelton won €25 each. The jackpot this week is €2,100.