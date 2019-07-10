Dougie Corbett steps down as manager of Naomh Colmcille

Dougie Corbett has stepped down from his role as manager of Newtown-based GAA club Naomh Colmcille.

Corbett and his assistant, Dean McBrearty, made the decision following a players' meeting held on Monday evening.

Corbett was in charge of Naomh Brid in 2018 before moving to Naomh Colmcille.

He told the Inish Times: "I wasn't at the meeting, but it was conveyed to me afterwards that we no longer had the full backing of the dressing room.

"I've always said that if 50 percent of the players weren't happy with us then we'd step down, and after speaking to the captain it seemed clear this was the case.

"As I understand it, they were frustrated by a number of things, the main thing being that they were being played out of position.

"We've been struggling badly for numbers over the last few months and I've had no option but to put players into covering positions."

Newtown were unable to field against Malin last week, and Corbett believes the situation is a direct result of the five home matches ban imposed as a punishment after the club staged an 'unauthorised' fundraiser earlier this year for Paul Dillon, a Newtowncunningham man who had recently been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

He said: "We've been struggling because of injuries and with who's away in America and Canada, but the home ban has been a major factor as well.

"You've players working in bars, for example, who would be able to make a few hours to play at home, but when they have to travel to the likes of Malin or Naomh Mhuire, then there's no way they can commit to that.

"Because of this ban - which came about through no fault of the players or management - we were handed a schedule of ten away matches on the trot, and you can see from the run of results the impact this has had."

And Corbett stressed that, though disappointed at the way things have turned out, he would like to see the squad, who are currently sitting third from bottom, retain their division three status.

"The home ban finishes in early August," he said. "They've six games left to play and two of those are against the two teams below them.

"If they target certain games they can stay up, and I would like to see them do that."