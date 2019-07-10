Jack Keaney makes the move from Sligo Rovers to UCD

Donegal town native Jack Keaney has begun another part of his soccer career after transferring from Sligo Rovers to UCD, where he has taken up an invitation to be part of their scholarship programme.

The talented 20-year-old played 54 times for Sligo since graduating from the underage teams, scoring six goals.

Among those goals were a couple of spectacular free kicks which endeared him to the home support at the Showgrounds.

Speaking this week on the club's website, Jack Keaney said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, and I want to thank everyone at Sligo Rovers, and the Sligo Rovers fans, for all the support they have given me over the last number of seasons.

“When I arrived at Sligo in January 2016 as a kid and I leave here not only having grown as footballer, but more importantly as a person too.

“I also want to take this opportunity to personally thank Danny O’Leary, Niall Harrison, Colm Jinks, Dave Robertson, Gerard Lyttle, Kevin Deery, John Russell, Liam Buckley, Brian Dorrian and my teammates, who have all been instrumental in both my personal and professional development.

“This is special club that will forever hold a place in my heart, and I want to wish everyone at Sligo Rovers all the best for the rest of the season.”

Manager Liam Buckley said: “We are sorry to lose Jack from the squad. He has had this offer from UCD for a couple of seasons.

“He has decided, at this final juncture to do so, to take it up and we respect that decision.

“Jack has made great strides and for a man of his age he has had a big influence on the pitch, as well as off of it. He can be very proud of that progress made.

“As a club we do not want to lose any player. Our education partnership will help that cause going forward. The underage system here is very good and it shows that players get opportunities.”