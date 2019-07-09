DONEGAL CLUB GAA FIXTURES: All the fixtures in Donegal for coming week

With Donegal playing their first game in the Super 8s this Sunday against Meath in MacCumhaill Park, the spotlight in Donegal this weekend is on the club hurling championships.

The full list of club fixtures is:

Senior Hurling Group

Sat, 13 Jul, 7.00

Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill

St Eunan's V Buncrana

Tue, 16 Jul, 7.30

Burt V Setanta James Connors

Junior Hurling

Sat, 13 Jul, 7.00

Aodh Ruadh V St Eunan's

Carndonagh V Sean Mac Cumhaill

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1

Sat, 13 Jul, 7.30

Bundoran V Cloughaneely

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve

Sat, 13 Jul, 6.00

Bundoran V Cloughaneely

Marley Travel Division 2

Sat, 13 Jul, 7.30

Buncrana V Dungloe Liam Mc Conigley

Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 13 Jul, 4.00

Buncrana V Dungloe Martin Mc Kinley

Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Sat, 13 Jul, 7.30

Naomh Bríd V Downings

Burt V Naomh Colmcille

Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4

Sun, 14 Jul, 7.00

Carndonagh V Na Rossa

Yes Chef Catering Region 1

Sat, 13 Jul, 6.00

Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs George Montgomery

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Convoy

County Under Fourteen Division One League

Wed, 10 Jul,

Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Termon 19:30, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin (F)

Gerry O'Neill Cup Group A (IB U12)

Tue, 09 Jul,

Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

Gerry O'Neill Cup (IB U12)

Tue, 09 Jul,

Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Malin 18:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

IB Joe McGeady Cup U14

Tue, 09 Jul,

Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Steelstown 19:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League

Tue, 09 Jul,

Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 19:45, Ref: Clint Marron

Mon, 15 Jul,

Mon, 15 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Hurling Championship

Thu, 11 Jul,

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Burt V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 DIV 3

Wed, 10 Jul,

Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: TBC, Letterkenny Gaels V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: Pat Barrett

Fri, 12 Jul,

Fri, 12 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Milford 19:00, Ref: Gerard Snr Mc Hugh

SRB U10 Section 2

Wed, 10 Jul,

Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V St Naul's GAA Club 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Bríd 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U8 Sec 1

Sat, 13 Jul,

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U8 Sec 2

Sat, 13 Jul,

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U8 Section 3

Sat, 13 Jul,

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 All County Hurling Mini League

Thu, 11 Jul,

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: An Clochán Liath, Gaoth Dobhair V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC