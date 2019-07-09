DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL CLUB GAA FIXTURES: All the fixtures in Donegal for coming week
With Donegal playing their first game in the Super 8s this Sunday against Meath in MacCumhaill Park, the spotlight in Donegal this weekend is on the club hurling championships.
The full list of club fixtures is:
Senior Hurling Group
Sat, 13 Jul, 7.00
Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill
St Eunan's V Buncrana
Tue, 16 Jul, 7.30
Burt V Setanta James Connors
Junior Hurling
Sat, 13 Jul, 7.00
Aodh Ruadh V St Eunan's
Carndonagh V Sean Mac Cumhaill
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1
Sat, 13 Jul, 7.30
Bundoran V Cloughaneely
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve
Sat, 13 Jul, 6.00
Bundoran V Cloughaneely
Marley Travel Division 2
Sat, 13 Jul, 7.30
Buncrana V Dungloe Liam Mc Conigley
Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 13 Jul, 4.00
Buncrana V Dungloe Martin Mc Kinley
Yes Chef Catering Division 3
Sat, 13 Jul, 7.30
Naomh Bríd V Downings
Burt V Naomh Colmcille
Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4
Sun, 14 Jul, 7.00
Carndonagh V Na Rossa
Yes Chef Catering Region 1
Sat, 13 Jul, 6.00
Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs George Montgomery
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Convoy
County Under Fourteen Division One League
Wed, 10 Jul,
Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Termon 19:30, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin (F)
Gerry O'Neill Cup Group A (IB U12)
Tue, 09 Jul,
Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
Gerry O'Neill Cup (IB U12)
Tue, 09 Jul,
Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Malin 18:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
IB Joe McGeady Cup U14
Tue, 09 Jul,
Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Steelstown 19:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League
Tue, 09 Jul,
Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 19:45, Ref: Clint Marron
Mon, 15 Jul,
Mon, 15 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling Championship
Thu, 11 Jul,
Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Burt V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 DIV 3
Wed, 10 Jul,
Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: TBC, Letterkenny Gaels V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: Pat Barrett
Fri, 12 Jul,
Fri, 12 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Milford 19:00, Ref: Gerard Snr Mc Hugh
SRB U10 Section 2
Wed, 10 Jul,
Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V St Naul's GAA Club 18:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 18:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Bríd 18:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Sec 1
Sat, 13 Jul,
Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Sec 2
Sat, 13 Jul,
Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Section 3
Sat, 13 Jul,
Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 All County Hurling Mini League
Thu, 11 Jul,
Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: An Clochán Liath, Gaoth Dobhair V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
