FAI CUP DRAW: Donegal trio all drawn away from home

All three Donegal clubs will be on their travels when the first round takes place in this season's Extra.ie FAI Cup.

The draw for the first round was made at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday evening.

Finn Harps will go to Dublin to play Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and Letterkenny Rovers will also be in the capital, after being paired with UCD.

Glengad United will travel to Tipperary to play St. Michael's in a repeat of April's FAI Junior Cup semi-final.

The cup holders Dundalk will be away to Cobh Ramblers in the opening round; Derry City will be home to Wexford and Sligo Rovers will be away to Glebe North.

The first round ties will be played over the weekend ending Sunday, August 11.

FULL DRAW

UCD v Letterkenny Rovers

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps

St Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Cobh Wanderers v Limerick

Maynooth University Town v Waterford

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Cabinteely v Cork City

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Crumlin United v Malahide United

Collinstown v Galway United

Longford Town v Athlone Town

Glebe North v Sligo Rovers

Derry City v Wexford

St Michael's v Glengad United

Drogheda United v Avondale United