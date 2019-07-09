SOCCER
FAI CUP DRAW: Donegal trio all drawn away from home
Harps drawn to play Shamrock Rovers
All three Donegal clubs will be on their travels when the first round takes place in this season's Extra.ie FAI Cup.
The draw for the first round was made at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday evening.
Finn Harps will go to Dublin to play Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and Letterkenny Rovers will also be in the capital, after being paired with UCD.
Glengad United will travel to Tipperary to play St. Michael's in a repeat of April's FAI Junior Cup semi-final.
The cup holders Dundalk will be away to Cobh Ramblers in the opening round; Derry City will be home to Wexford and Sligo Rovers will be away to Glebe North.
The first round ties will be played over the weekend ending Sunday, August 11.
FULL DRAW
UCD v Letterkenny Rovers
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps
St Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers
Cobh Wanderers v Limerick
Maynooth University Town v Waterford
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Cabinteely v Cork City
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk
Crumlin United v Malahide United
Collinstown v Galway United
Longford Town v Athlone Town
Glebe North v Sligo Rovers
Derry City v Wexford
St Michael's v Glengad United
Drogheda United v Avondale United
