Conor Lane of Cork to referee Donegal v Meath opener in Super 8s in Ballybofey

Cork's Conor Lane will take charge of Sunday's game in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday next when Donegal entertain Meath in the opening game of the Super 8s.

Lane will be familiar to the Donegal players as he was in charge of the Ulster final this year when Donegal overcame Cavan to put Ulster titles back-to-back.

The Cork official is one of the top whistlers in the country at this stage, having already refereed at all levels including an All-Ireland final.

Donegal and Meath will be meeting for the third time this year with Donegal winning both the previous encounters in the Allianz League (in Ballybofey and Croke Park in the Division Two final). The winning margin on both occasions, though, was just two points.