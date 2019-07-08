Season ticket holders will pay reduced price for Sunday's Super 8s opener

Season ticket holders planning to attend Sunday's Super 8s opener between Donegal and Meath in Ballybofey will pay €5 less for their match ticket.

Adult tickets will cost €25 - for stand and terrace - but the Donegal County Board have today confirmed that season ticket holders can purchase their ticket for €20.

It comes after many supporters took to social media over the weekend to criticise the ticketing arrangements for the match.

CLG Dhún na nGall released ticketing information on Friday, confirming that Croke Park had decided admission to the Super 8 Round 1 game in MacCumhaill Park next Sunday would be on a general admission basis. The same ticket could be used for either stand or terrace. Seating in the stand will be on a “first come, first served” basis – when the stand is full patrons will be directed to the terrace.

On Monday, the county board confirmed that season ticket holders can purchase tickets for next Sunday’s game for €20 and will have a choice of stand or terrace, provided they arrive before the stand fills.