Bonagee United drawn away to TEK in quarter-finals

Bonagee United senior ladies have been given an away draw in the WFAI Intermediate Cup quarter-finals.

Bonagee have been drawn away to TEK United in the last eight.

Bonagee will travel to the Deansgrange-based TEK as they go in search of a semi-final spot.

Last wekeend, Chantelle Grant scored the only goal of the game as Bonagee overcame Illies Celtic in a last 16 clash at Dry Arch Park.

The TEK-Bonagee game is pencilled in for Sunday next, July 14, at 2pm.

