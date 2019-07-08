WFAI INTERMEDIATE CUP

Bonagee United drawn away to TEK in quarter-finals

Difficult test for Letterkenny side

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Bonagee cup draw

Bonagee United

Bonagee United senior ladies have been given an away draw in the WFAI Intermediate Cup quarter-finals.
Bonagee have been drawn away to TEK United in the last eight.
Bonagee will travel to the Deansgrange-based TEK as they go in search of a semi-final spot.
Last wekeend, Chantelle Grant scored the only goal of the game as Bonagee overcame Illies Celtic in a last 16 clash at Dry Arch Park.
The TEK-Bonagee game is pencilled in for Sunday next, July 14, at 2pm.
LT_ragged_bold_body