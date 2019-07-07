Four Masters hold on for one-point victory in Glencolmcille

Four Masters came away with two valuable points from Pairc na nGael with a narrow win in Division Two on Sunday.

Naomh Columba . . . 0-12

Four Masters . . . 2-7

Glen's Ryan McNern got the scores under way before Ronan McHugh equalised for the Masters.

Points from Paddy Byrne and a Ronan Gillespie free added to Glen’s lead before a Four Masters penalty after 15 minutes which was converted by Thomas McGowan, brought the Doneagl town men back into the picture.

Naomh Columba got further scores from Kieran McBrearty and Declan McGuire leaving it Glen 0-6, Four Masters 1-1 at the break. The away team were dealt a blow when they lost goalkeeper Martin Cassidy to a red card before half-time.

Ryan Gillespie put Glen three points ahead early in the second half. But then a crucial 1-3 without reply, three points from Connor McDaid and a second goal from Thomas McGowan, put Four Masters three points up.

It was point for point up to the end until Oisin Reid hit the final score for Four Masters.

But Naomh Columba battled bravely with a late Ryan Gillespie free and an Aaron Doherty point. However, Four Masters survived to clinch a narrow one point win.



Naomh Columba: Pauric O Donnell; Barry Carr, Phillip Doherty, Martin Cunningham; Pauric Ward (0-1), Michael McGuire, Kieran McBrearty (0-1); Paddy Byrne (0-1), Gavin McGinley (0-1); Ryan McNern (0-1), Kevin McNern, Ronan Gillespie (0-1)(1f); Declan McGuire (0-1), Ryan Gillespie (0-4, 2f), Oisin Byrne.

Subs: Aaron Doherty (0-1, 1f) for R Gillespie, Lanty Molloy for R McNern, Christopher Byrne for G McGinley.



Four Masters: Martin Cassidy; Brian Fegan, Kevin Breslin, Dylan Kennedy; Sean O Kennedy, John Boyle, Emmett Doogan; Oisin Reid (0-1) Kevin McBrearty (0-1); Caolan Loughney (0-1), Connor Rooney, Connor McDaid (0-3, 2f); Ronan McHugh (0-1), Thomas McGowan (2-0, 1pen) Barry Dunnion.

Subs: Eamon Jordan For E Doogan, Jamie Crawford for C McDaid



Referee: Andrew Mullen (Killybegs).