Letterkenny Gaels boost promotion hopes with impressive win over Moville

Letterkenny Gaels took a huge step towards promotion when they overcame Moville in the Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4 top of the table clash in sunny Pairc na nGael on Saturday evening.

Letterkenny Gaels . . . 2-16

Moville . . . 0-12

The Glebe men were quick out of the blocks and raced into a five point lead by the 20 minute mark. A point each from Brendan O’Brien and Ronan Frain and five scores from the accurate boot of full forward Conor McBrearty saw them off to a great start.

The Moville scores come from a Malachy McDermott free and midfielder Padraig Skelly.

The visitors did have an opportunity to narrow the margin but Michael Barr blazed a penalty wide on the twentieth minute.

At this stage Gaels were dominating the midfield area with some excellent marks from Paddy Doherty and Conor Browne. The visitors then introduced Ciaran Diver who made an immediate impact with two points and a Danny Murphy point but Gaels added thee more scores from McBrearty to bring his first half tally to eight points.

Half Time Gaels 0-10, Moville 0-5.

Diver added two early scores in the second half but Gaels responded with scores from subs Mark Hunter (2), John Doran and another McBrearty free.

Seamus Hegarty reduced the deficit to six points by the 45th minute but two minutes later a surging run from McBrearty ended in the lively Ciaran Kilfeather finishing to the net. O’Brien added another point in the 48th minute but the Moville men fought back with three more Diver scores and a point from Malachy McDermott to bring it back to six.

However, the home side finished strongly with another point from the lightning Kilfeather and a goal from the experienced Hunter at the death.

Lettekenny Gaels: S Graham; S McDonagh, C Lynch, K Kilkenny; B Diver D Hunter, C Browne; L Doherty, P Doherty; A Diver, S Doherty, R Frain (0-1); B O’Brien (0-2), C McBrearty (0-9), C Kilfeather (1-1).

Subs, J Doran (0-1) for K Kilkenny, M Hunter (1-2) for L Doherty (black card) N McGarrigle for C Lynch.



Moville: C McLaughlin; E Gillen, E Faulkner, J Henry; D Diver, E Hegarty, J McBride; P Skelly (0-1), T McClenaghan; D Murphy (0-1), M McDermott (0-2), P Faulkner; S Hegarty (0-1), R McDermott, M Barr.

Subs: E O Doherty, C Diver (0-7)



Referee: Pat Walsh (Bundoran).