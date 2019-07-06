Cycling enthusiasts sample the velodrome experience in Donegal

The velodrome experience event held recently in Donegal town has been hailed as a great success.

Donegal Sports Partnership Community Sports Development Officer, Karen Guthrie, who helped co-ordinate the event which was part of Donegal Bike Week, said: “This is the first time local cyclists got a chance to try out the velodrome experience. Over 100 children, 39 who are pupils at Glebe National School, took part and the good weather also helped the atmosphere.

“This was the promo event for this year’s Donegal Bike Week and it gave people a unique opportunity to try out something novel. There is no velodrome in Ireland - the velodrome at the National Sports Centre is currently under construction, so it was great to have a temporary velodrome in place locally to tie in with Donegal Bike Week,” she added.​

BMX pro Matti Hemmings gives a demonstration of some of his skills and tricks



“Fourteen staff members from the Public Services Centre in Donegal town also took time to sample the velodrome experience. They had a workplace cycle as part of Donegal Bike Week and rounded off their spin with a go in the velodrome.”

Matti Hemmings, a BMX pro, also gave a fantastic demonstration of skills and tricks.​

“Overall, the day was a great success and it was a nice way for the local children to spend their last day before the start of their summer holidays,” Karen said.​

Sampling the velodrome experience in Donegal town