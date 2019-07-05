St Eunans get the better of Bundoran in classic encounter

St Eunans had just a bit too much power and panache for a truly game home side in a thrilling Division One contest in Gaelic Park on Friday evening.

Bundoran . . . . 2-13

St Eunan’s . . . 4-14

For, this was an absorbing encounter, studded with fast action, fine scores and some pretty competitive fare as both sides had a real go on a mild summer’s evening.

And the game was right in the balance until the dying minutes as the winners led by 3-13 to 2-13, but a late somewhat gifted goal to Rory Carr and a point sealed the deal for the Letterkenny lads.

However, Bundoran will be concerned about the manner in which they conceded two of their goals and a few points.

The visitors led by 2-8 to 1-7 after a well contested first half that started swiftly and stayed at a pretty frenetic pace for the opening 30 minutes.

The Eunans goals came from Sean McVeigh and James Kelly while Bundoran replied through sprightly veteran Tommy Hourihane.

The second half kept up the frenetic pace, although the home side will rue the fact that short kick-outs that were intercepted, contributed to two of the Eunans second half goals.

The Letterkenny side always looked the more potent outfit, but they were repeatedly hauled back by the gritty home side for whom Hourihane was accurate from frees.

Conor Gibbons grabbed a vital goal for the winners midway through the second half to leave them leading by eight points.

But a Johnny Boyle goal for the home side left Letterkenny leading by 3-10 to 2-11 to set up an exciting final quarter before Carr’s late strike ended a memorable affair

Bundoran scorers: Tommy Hourihane (1-6), Cian McEniff (0-4), Johnny Boyle (1-0), Dara Hoey (0-1), Timmy Govorov (0-1), Alan Russell (0-1)

St Eunans scorers: Rory Carr (1-4), Sean McVeigh (1-1), James Kelly (1-0), Conor Gibbons (1-0), Conor O’Donnell (snr 0-2), Peter McEniff (0-2), Jordan O’Dowd (0-2), Brian McIntyre (0-1), Oisin Carr (0-1), Conor Parke (0-1)

Referee: Greg McGrory (Four Masters)