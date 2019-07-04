Adrian McGowan first home in annual Finn Harps FC fundraising 5k

On a beautiful evening in the Twin Towns, athletes, fun runners and Harps supporters gathered for the annual Finn Harps FC 5k on Thursday evening.

Harps haven't the best of records against Derry City over the years, so it was notable that it was a Derry athlete who took the honours in this race - Adrian McGowan leading the large field of runners home in a time of 16 minutes 45 seconds.

Gary Scully from Nenagh was second in 17.15 with Michael McGowan third in 18.21.

First female athlete home was Niamh Ryan of Finn Valley AC in a time of 21.22.

Well done to everyone who took part. Here's a run-down on the finishers:

Finn Harps FC 5k 2019



1. 177 Adrian McGowan m MO City of Derry 16:45

2. 169 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh 17:15

3. 176 Michael McGowan m MO 18:21

4. 242 John Mc Clafferty m MO 18:31

5. 224 Brian McCrea m MO FV 18:52

6. 173 James Donaghey m M40 Convoy AC 19:42

7. 196 Stephen Travers m M40 Tir Chonaill 20:13

8. 241 Darren Murray m MO Milford 20:17

9. 240 Michael Harkin m M40 20:24

10. 273 Thomas Moore m MO 21:20

11. 253 Niamh Ryan f FJ Finn Valley AC 21:22

12. 189 Gillian Marley f FO Milford AC 21:25

13. 188 Gerard Marley m MO Milford 21:26

14. 254 Shaun Ryan m MJ 21:57

15. 268 Thomas Healy m M40 22:00

16. 219 Paddy Hannigan m M40 22:04

17. 194 Paddy Doherty m M40 Finn Valley 22:09

18. 227 Andy Scanlon m M40 FV 22:10

19. 203 Owen Coyle m M40 Rosses 22:12

20. 172 Daniel McGavigan m M40 22:18

21. 183 Sean O Leary m M40 Finn Valley 22:21

22. 184 Mary Hippsley f F40 22:21

23. 197 Sharon Meehan m M40 Tir Chonaill 22:27

24. 222 Tom Maguire m MO Pro Fitness 22:34

25. 228 Connor Lyons m MJ Finn Valley AC 22:35

26. 175 Terence Lagan m M40 22:38

27. 206 Brendan Patton m M40 FVF4L 22:40

28. 166 Adele Tomiz f F40 Springwell Running Club 22:58

29. 214 Ramona Gallagher f F40 FVF4L 22:59

30. 221 Stephen Gallen m M40 Pro Fitness 23:08

31. 164 Alan McGinty m MO 23:14

32. 180 Patricia Patton f F40 FVF4L 23:22

33. 276 JJ Murphy m MO fvf4l 23:22

34. 207 Sean Lorinyenko m M40 Tir Chonaill 24:07

35. 261 aisling Gilroy f FO 24:11

36. 205 Bernie Martin f F40 KCR 24:14

37. 182 Ciaran Cullen m MO 25:02

38. 215 Michael Jordan m M40 Convoy AC 25:17

39. 244 Edward Crawford m M40 FVF4L 25:17

40. 165 Caroline McConnell f F40 Finn Valley Fit For Life (FVF4L) 25:30

41. 262 Mollie Friel f FO 25:32

42. 243 Seamus Wilkinson m MO 25:38

43. 181 Cora Harvey f F40 FVF4L 25:52

44. 171 Joseph Casey m M40 26:33

45. 204 Lorraine Graham f FO Finn Valley 26:48

46. 211 Carmel Doherty f F40 Convoy AC 27:06

47. 198 Lara Crane f FO PN Fitness 27:07

48. 178 Barry Gallagher m M40 Finn Valley 27:11

49. 179 Paul Patton m M40 27:13

50. 232 Hilary Pearson f F40 27:28

51. 278 Eugene Kelly m M40 Fvf4l 27:29

52. 213 Damien Alexander m M40 FVF4L 27:29

53. 190 Malcolm Houston m M40 FVF4L 27:30

54. 270 Frances Wilson f FO KCR 27:30

55. 248 Brendan Mc Shane m M40 27:33

56. 200 Matthew Marley m MO Pro Fitness 27:34

57. 249 Diane Mc Garrigle f F40 Finn Valley AC 27:37

58. 174 Mary Martin f F40 Finn Valley 27:50

59. 277 Emma Murphy f FO 28:11

60. 202 Kelly Costello f FO Pro Fitness 28:15

61. 201 Martin McDaid m MO Pro Fitness 28:16

62. 195 Edel Travers f F40 Tir Chonaill 28:21

63. 269 Karina McMenamin f FO profitness 28:31

64. 274 Clarah Quigg f FJ 28:38

65. 264 Aine Lynch f FO fvf4l 29:06

66. 250 Breege Duffy f F40 29:22

67. 257 Megan Ryan f FJ Finn Valley AC 29:37

68. 245 Mariosa Crawford f F40 FVF4L 29:41

69. 275 Maria Helguero Gomez de Dea f FJ 30:19

70. 252 John Griffin m M40 Finn Valley AC 30:55

71. 251 Edel Neely f F40 Finn Valley AC 30:55

72. 168 Delia McGinty f FO 32:52

73. 167 Laura McGinty f FO 32:53

74. 226 John Kerlin m M40 32:56

75. 191 Kathleen O Leary f F40 33:58

76. 192 Julie Mc Connell f F40 33:58

77. 199 Desmond Browne m M40 Lagan Valley 34:06

78. 231 Abigail Lyons f FJ Finn Valley AC 34:47

79. 230 Sharon Lyons f FO Finn Valley AC 34:48

80. 229 Michael Lyons m M40 Finn Valley AC 34:48

81. 187 Gavin Herron m MJ 34:50

82. 186 Jamie Browne m MJ 35:02

83. 185 Ciaran Browne f FO 35:06

84. 263 Marie McMullan f FO fvf4l 35:07

85. 259 Niall Ryan m MJ 40:30

86. 193 Joe Doherty m M40 44:41

87. 256 Kevin Ryan m MJ 46:26

88. 216 Aoife Jordan f FJ 47:14

89. 255 Emily Duffy f MO 47:18

90. 258 Philomena Ryan f F40 47:18

91. 217 Maureen Jordan f F40 47:30

92. 267 Loretta Patton f F40 47:35

93. 265 Celine Friel f F40 FV 47:35

94. 281 Denise Harkin f F40 48:21

95. 208 Jodie Doherty f FJ 48:29

96. 209 Daniel Doherty m MJ 48:30

97. 210 Katie Doherty f FJ 48:31

98. 212 Mary Gordon f F40 48:42

99. 272 Pauline Tourish f F40 51:09

100. 271 Bridie McHugh f F40 51:09

101. 247 Sharon McLAughlin f FO 52:17

102. 246 Sarah Gallagher f FO 52:18

103. 280 Sean Canning m M40 54:37

104. 279 Helena Canning f F40 54:38

105. 238 Ander Wald m MJ 57:09

106. 236 Annie Dympna Walsh Gallagher f FJ 57:10

107. 266 Peter McGinty m MJ 57:10

108. 220 Breege Doherty f F40 57:17

109. 218 Catherine Rose Hannigan f FJ Finn Valley 57:17

110. 234 Peter Walsh Gallagher m MJ 57:29

111. 235 Joseph Walsh Gallagher m MJ 57:42

112. 233 James Walsh Gallagher m MJ 57:48

113. 237 Dympna Wall f F40 57:56