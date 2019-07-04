Karen Guthrie hoping Donegal can kick on after fantastic Ulster Final win

When Karen Guthrie raised aloft the O’Harte Cup on Sunday evening in St Tiernach’s Park, in Clones she was doing so for a second time as captain.

Along with team-mates Katy Herron, Nicole and Geraldine McLaughlin, Emer Gallagher, Deirdre Foley, Niamh Hegarty, Kate Keaney, Treasa Doherty and Niamh Carr, the captain also won her third Ulster Senior Championship title in-a-row, a fourth in five seasons.

“Any day you win an Ulster championship is a good day but when you win three in-a-row and four in five years, it is even better,” said the Donegal captain.

“We are all very close and there is a serious bond between us. The new girls that have come in have really slotted in well and have added a great freshness to the squad.

“While nine or ten of us won a fourth championship on Sunday there were only six of the team that started last year playing on Sunday.

“The young girls have been really brilliant and have given the rest of us the spur to kick on.”

Last year Donegal defeated Armagh by 28 points on a 9-21 to 4-8 scoreline. Yvonne Bonner hit 4-6, Geraldine McLaughlin scored 3-4, Eilish Ward posted 1-2 and Niamh Hegarty 1-0 in last year’s final win.

Yvonne and Eilish are no longer in the panel and Niamh Hegarty missed this year’s final through injury.

Shannon McGroddy of Donegal in action against Aoife McCoy of Armagh during the Ulster Senior Championship Final at St Tiernach's Park in Clones Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile



Despite the margin of last year’s final victory and the ease in which Donegal cruised past Armagh, Donegal did not lack motivation ahead of last Sunday’s final.

“There was a lot of talk after last year’s final and there was a lot of chat coming out of Armagh about it being a fluke result and that it was just one of those rare results,” Karen sid.

“We felt all the chat was very disrespectful to us and especially the players that were no longer in the team and played their part in the win.

“This year was brilliant because last year we went into the final as favourities and we were expected to win.

“With so many new players this year, it was something that was not expected at the start of the season. This season was seen as a year of transition.

“We have won three in a row and now four in five years and we are now definitely the top team in Ulster.”

It was bittersweet at the end of the game for Donegal midfielder Katy Herron, one of the players who won a fourth championship on Sunday.

Katy’s grandmother Kitty Gillespie, from Mullaghduff, died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday before the game. Katy didn’t receive the news of her grandmother’s death until after the game.

“It was difficult to get the balance right in the celebrations afterwards,” Karen Guthrie said.

Donegal manager Maxi Curran



Donegal now advance to the All-Ireland championship series. They are in a group along with Tyrone, who they have already put to the sword this season, and the beaten Connacht finalists, either Galway or Mayo.

Galway and Mayo drew in the Connacht final and the replay takes place on Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. The game will be the curtain raiser to the fourth round All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier meeting of Galway and Mayo.

Donegal’s first game is just two weeks away, on Saturday, July 20. They will play Tyrone at a neutral venue.

“The celebrations are over and we are back in training on Wednesday night (last night) and the focus now is on the All-Ireland championship,” Karen said.

Donegal won their two group games last season against Kerry and Tipperary before going down to Cork by 2-11 to 0-11 in the All-Ireland semi-final.