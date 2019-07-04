On-loan Finn Harps duo return to parent clubs

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is not ruling out the possibility of taking John Kavanagh and Sean Boyd back on loan for the rest of the season.

The two players returned to their parent clubs - Kavanagh has gone back to Cork City, and Boyd to Shamrock Rovers - this week.

Kavanagh who is injured at present, was part of the side that helped Harps to promotion last season and returned on-loan again for the 2019 campaign.

John Kavanagh



Striker Boyd has been a regular in the side this season but hasn’t featured since the 4-0 defeat at Derry in May. He scored two league goals.

Neither player is part of Horgan's plans for this weekend's crucial Premier Division meeting with UCD at the Belfield Bowl on Friday night.

Harps go into this game having battled to a 0-0 draw with Cork City in Ballybofey on Monday night.

That result, coupled with UCD’s 5-1 defeat at Sligo Rovers, means Harps travel to Dublin four points clear of the Students, although they have three more games played.

READ ALSO: Harps confirm new signing