Gideon Kipsang wins Ardara Methodist Church 5k 

The Ardara Methodist Church 5k took place on Wednesday night and the overall winner was Gideon Kipsang who came home in an impressive time of 17 minuts, 25 seconds.

Gary Scully from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary was second in 17.44 with Foyle Valley's Patrick McCarry third in 18.54.

First female athlete was Letterkenny AC's Eimear Gormley who ran 22.06.

Here's a run-down of the finishers:

Ardara Methodist Church 5k

Hospice Fund

1. 134 Gideon Kipsang m MO 17:25

2. 118 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh, Co. Tipperary 17:44

3. 125 Patrick McCarry m MO Foyle Valley AC 18:54

4. 157 Darren Mc Nelis m MO 20:54

5. 133 James Johnston m MO 20:54

6. 164 Patrick Trimble m M40 21:44

7. 121 Eimear Gormley f FO LAC 22:06

8. 113 Jack Bennett m MJ Tir Chonaill AC 22:08

9. 122 Kevin Devine m MO 22:13

10. 123 Emmett McCarry m MJ 22:23

11. 146 Owen J Coyle m M50 Rosses AC 22:39

12. 141 Michaela Boles f FO Sean Machuaills 22:45

13. 114 Brendan Delap m M50 Letterkenny AC 22:48

14. 129 Patrick McCarry m M40 Star Running Club 23:19

15. 126 Thomas Haire m M50 23:42

16. 136 Nick North m M50 23:48

17. 124 Barbara McCarry f F40 Star Running Club 23:58

18. 115 Aisling Nolan f FJ St. Cocas, Kilcock 25:16

19. 161 Adrian Brennan m M40 25:28

20. 162 Declan Brennan m M40 25:47

21. 137 Ceili Boles f FO Sean Machuaills 25:53

22. 152 Michelle Delaney f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 26:15

23. 158 Pat Byrne m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 26:47

24. 116 Eimear Nolan f F40 St. Cocas, Kilcock 27:10

25. 130 Gemma Curran f FJ 27:14

26. 155 Darren Whelan m MO Tír Chonaill AC 27:35

27. 151 Stephen Coughlan m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 28:48

28. 139 Elizabeth New York f FO 29:57

29. 145 Gabriel O Donnell m M50 Four Masters 30:15

30. 159 Julie Mc Monagle f FO 30:39

31. 142 Taylor Post f FO Sean Mc Cumhaills 30:40

32. 135 Kate Morgan f F50 31:00

33. 156 Marie Doherty f F40 Tir Chonaill AC 31:12

34. 132 Roisin Martin f F40 Tir Chonaill AC 31:18

35. 120 Pat Hynes m M40 Buttevant RC (Cork) 31:57

36. 147 Lara Mc Cready f FJ 34:47

37. 163 John Young m M50 34:58

38. 112 Desmond Brownlee m M50 Lagan Valley AC 35:15

39. 117 Helen Brown f F50 35:41

40. 160 Eileen Maguire f FO 35:55

41. 144 Ultan Gilligan m MJ Sean Mc Cumhaills 36:22

42. 143 Sadria Gilligan f FJ Sean Mc Cumhaills 36:27

43. 148 Vanesa Junelyte f FJ 43:30

44. 154 Caroline Heekin f F40 43:51

45. 153 Connell Melley m M50 43:53

46. 131 Lorna Lee Curran f F40 44:05

47. 138 Loretta McGee f F40 Sean Machuaills 44:27

48. 140 Catriona Gilligan f F40 Sean Machuaills 44:27

49. 127 Joan Lennon f F50 47:34

50. 128 Edith Rodger f F50 47:34

51. 119 Des Davis m M50 Milk 47:45