Is our Bishop the fittest in Ireland?

Donegal surely has the fittest bishop in the country.

The Bishop of Raphoe, Most Rev. Alan McGuckian, SJ, is set to take part in his 100th parkrun 5k this weekend

The 66-year-old Antrim native is a keen runner and is on track to hit the century mark at the Letterkenny parkrun on Saturday morning.

Joining him to reach this milestone will be Aaron Nepgen and Eoghan Megannety.

A number of other runners have already passed the 100 mark in Letterkenny.

Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian



They will get a commemorative t-shirt for this landmark achievement.

Parkruns are held in numerous countries and are run on a voluntary basis with the emphasis on participation and promoting health and wellbeing.

There are now more than 90 parkruns in Ireland.

They have been hugely successful.

To participate, you need to register on-line at https://www.parkrun.ie

SEE ALSO: Bishop announces clerical changes