Donegal cyclist off to the World Youth Tour in Australia

Last weekend Conor Gallagher from Glenswilly travelled to Kerry to compete in trials for selection for the Irish cycling team for the World Youth Tour in Austria which takes place from the August 21 to 25.

A son of Charlie and Colette Gallagher, and a member of Errigal Cycling Club, Conor was selected after two days of grueling hill climbs in Kerry.

Six riders were selected for the team and they included the Donegal teenager.

His brother Cathal also represented his country in the same race last year.

The race takes place over five days and the stages includes lots of hills and descents in the hills of Austria.

It’s a major achievement for the 15-year-old as he is still a first year at U-16 level and and he has another year racing in this age group.