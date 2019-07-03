Finn Harps confirm the signing of Shaun Doherty from Greencastle

Finn Harps F.C. have officially confirmed the signing this morning of Shaun Doherty from Inishowen Junior Football League team Greencastle F.C.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he's pleased that Shaun is now registered and cleared by the FAI to join the Finn Harps squad for the remainder of the 2019 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Shaun is a midfielder who played a hugely influential role for Greencastle who won a magnificent domestic title quadruple including the Inishowen Junior League.

“Shaun has been in training with us for around a month now and he did well," Horgan said.

"He agreed to sign and we’re pleased that his clearance has now come through from the FAI. He’s a talented lad and wants to try himself out in the League of Ireland. It’s a huge step up from junior soccer and it will take time for him to adapt to the pace of football at Premier Division level. Shaun plays in midfield and its an area that we wanted to bring in another player. Look, Shaun knows he’s going to have to be patient and work very hard to get into the team” Horgan said.