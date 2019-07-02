GAELIC GAMES
Donegal GAA fixtures for this week
Bundoran v St. Eunans gets things underway on Friday night
The action in the Donegal All County League gets underway on Friday night with the meeting of Bundoran and St. Eunans at 8pm in Division One.
It marks the start of a busy few days of games.
Here are the fixtures:
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1
Fri, 05 Jul,
Bundoran V St Eunan's 20:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sun, 07 Jul,
Glenswilly V Naomh Conaill 15:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
Cloughaneely V Milford 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve
Fri, 05 Jul,
Bundoran V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sun, 07 Jul,
Glenswilly V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney
Cloughaneely V Milford 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: Val Murray
Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Marley Travel Marley Travel Division 2
Sun, 07 Jul,
Termon V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: James Connors
Killybegs V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
Naomh Columba V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Marley Travel Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 07 Jul,
Termon V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: Ciara Mc Feely
Killybegs V Ardara 13:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Naomh Columba V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Yes Chef Catering Yes Chef Catering Division 3
Fri, 05 Jul,
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Downings 20:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready
Sat, 06 Jul,
Naomh Ultan V Burt 19:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale
Naomh Colmcille V Malin 19:30, Ref: Pat Barrett
Sun, 07 Jul,
Convoy V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Fanad Gaels V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Jimmy McGlynn Catering Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4
Sat, 06 Jul,
Letterkenny Gaels V Moville 18:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Na Rossa V Urris 19:30, Ref: Andrew Mullin
Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Pettigo V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh
Yes Chef Catering Yes Chef Catering Region 1
Sat, 06 Jul,
Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 16:30, Ref: George Montgomery
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: Don Langan
Naomh Conaill V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: Paul Martin
Sun, 07 Jul,
Convoy V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Yes Chef Catering Yes Chef Catering Region 2
Sat, 06 Jul,
Naomh Colmcille V Malin 17:00, Ref: Sean Mc Daid
Fanad Gaels V Urris 17:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Downings 17:00, Ref: Clint Marron
Glenswilly V Burt 17:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Group
Fri, 05 Jul,
Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 20:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Tue, 09 Jul,
Burt V Setanta 19:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling
Sat, 06 Jul,
Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Letterkenny Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: James Callaghan
County U16 Division 1A Championship 2019
Tue, 02 Jul,
Buncrana V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin
Fri, 05 Jul,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
County U16 Division 1A Shield 2019
Tue, 02 Jul,
Carndonagh V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Sean Mc Daid
Four Masters V Termon 19:30, Ref: Andrew Mullin
County U16 Division 1B Championship 2019
Tue, 02 Jul,
St Eunan's V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Malin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:45, Ref: Clint Marron
County U16 Division 1B Shield
Tue, 02 Jul,
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle
Wed, 03 Jul,
Robert Emmets V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Gerard Snr Mc Hugh
County U16 Division 2A Championship 2019 Section One
Tue, 02 Jul,
Cloughaneely V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: Don Langan
Glenfin V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: James Callaghan
County U16 Division 2A Shield
Tue, 02 Jul,
Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: Owen Doherty
Moville V Burt 20:15, Ref: TBC
County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section One
Tue, 02 Jul,
St Naul's GAA Club V Downings 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Glenswilly V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
County U16 Division 2B Shield 2019
Tue, 02 Jul,
Bundoran V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Lee Jordan
Urris V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Paul Clifford
Gerry O'Neill Cup Group A (IB U12)
Tue, 02 Jul,
Glenswilly V Buncrana 17:45, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Steelstown V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney
Gerry O'Neill Cup Group B (IB U12)
Tue, 02 Jul,
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Malin V Burt 18:30, Ref: Clint Marron
IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League
Fri, 05 Jul,
Moville V Malin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC
Burt V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC
Carndonagh V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 09 Jul,
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Board U14 League
Fri, 05 Jul,
Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 1
Tue, 09 Jul,
Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 1
Tue, 09 Jul,
Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Michael's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 2
Tue, 09 Jul,
Convoy V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
U12 All County Hurling Mini League
Thu, 04 Jul,
Letterkenny Gaels V Setanta 18:30, Ref: TBC
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC
Burt V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U10 Section 1
Sat, 06 Jul,
Four Masters V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC
Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1A
Tue, 09 Jul,
St Naul's GAA Club V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1B
Tue, 09 Jul,
Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 3
Tue, 09 Jul,
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC
