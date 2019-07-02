Donegal GAA fixtures for this week

The action in the Donegal All County League gets underway on Friday night with the meeting of Bundoran and St. Eunans at 8pm in Division One.

It marks the start of a busy few days of games.

Here are the fixtures:

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1

Fri, 05 Jul,

Bundoran V St Eunan's 20:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sun, 07 Jul,

Glenswilly V Naomh Conaill 15:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

Cloughaneely V Milford 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell



Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve

Fri, 05 Jul,

Bundoran V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sun, 07 Jul,

Glenswilly V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Cloughaneely V Milford 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: Val Murray

Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney



Marley Travel Marley Travel Division 2

Sun, 07 Jul,

Termon V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: James Connors

Killybegs V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Naomh Columba V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty



Marley Travel Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 07 Jul,

Termon V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: Ciara Mc Feely

Killybegs V Ardara 13:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Naomh Columba V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne



Yes Chef Catering Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Fri, 05 Jul,

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Downings 20:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready

Sat, 06 Jul,

Naomh Ultan V Burt 19:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale

Naomh Colmcille V Malin 19:30, Ref: Pat Barrett

Sun, 07 Jul,

Convoy V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Fanad Gaels V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley



Jimmy McGlynn Catering Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4

Sat, 06 Jul,

Letterkenny Gaels V Moville 18:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Na Rossa V Urris 19:30, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Pettigo V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh



Yes Chef Catering Yes Chef Catering Region 1

Sat, 06 Jul,

Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 16:30, Ref: George Montgomery

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: Don Langan

Naomh Conaill V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: Paul Martin

Sun, 07 Jul,

Convoy V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan



Yes Chef Catering Yes Chef Catering Region 2

Sat, 06 Jul,

Naomh Colmcille V Malin 17:00, Ref: Sean Mc Daid

Fanad Gaels V Urris 17:00, Ref: TBC

St Eunan's V Downings 17:00, Ref: Clint Marron

Glenswilly V Burt 17:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Group

Fri, 05 Jul,

Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 20:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Tue, 09 Jul,

Burt V Setanta 19:30, Ref: TBC



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling

Sat, 06 Jul,

Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Letterkenny Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: James Callaghan



County U16 Division 1A Championship 2019

Tue, 02 Jul,

Buncrana V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Fri, 05 Jul,

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC



County U16 Division 1A Shield 2019

Tue, 02 Jul,

Carndonagh V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Sean Mc Daid

Four Masters V Termon 19:30, Ref: Andrew Mullin



County U16 Division 1B Championship 2019

Tue, 02 Jul,

St Eunan's V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Malin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:45, Ref: Clint Marron



County U16 Division 1B Shield

Tue, 02 Jul,

Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle

Wed, 03 Jul,

Robert Emmets V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Gerard Snr Mc Hugh



County U16 Division 2A Championship 2019 Section One

Tue, 02 Jul,

Cloughaneely V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: Don Langan

Glenfin V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: James Callaghan



County U16 Division 2A Shield

Tue, 02 Jul,

Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: Owen Doherty

Moville V Burt 20:15, Ref: TBC



County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section One

Tue, 02 Jul,

St Naul's GAA Club V Downings 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Glenswilly V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC



County U16 Division 2B Shield 2019

Tue, 02 Jul,

Bundoran V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

Urris V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Paul Clifford



Gerry O'Neill Cup Group A (IB U12)

Tue, 02 Jul,

Glenswilly V Buncrana 17:45, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Steelstown V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney



Gerry O'Neill Cup Group B (IB U12)

Tue, 02 Jul,

Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Malin V Burt 18:30, Ref: Clint Marron



IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League

Fri, 05 Jul,

Moville V Malin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Buncrana V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC

Burt V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC

Carndonagh V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 Jul,

Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC



Inishowen Board U14 League

Fri, 05 Jul,

Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC



NRB Minor League Divison 1

Tue, 09 Jul,

Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

St Eunan's V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Red Hughs V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC



NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 1

Tue, 09 Jul,

Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

St Michael's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC



NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 2

Tue, 09 Jul,

Convoy V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC



U12 All County Hurling Mini League

Thu, 04 Jul,

Letterkenny Gaels V Setanta 18:30, Ref: TBC

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC

Burt V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC

St Eunan's V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U10 Section 1

Sat, 06 Jul,

Four Masters V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC

Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: TBC

Dungloe V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U18 Div 1A

Tue, 09 Jul,

St Naul's GAA Club V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC



SRB U18 Div 1B

Tue, 09 Jul,

Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Dungloe V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC



SRB U18 Div 3

Tue, 09 Jul,

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC