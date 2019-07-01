Disappointment for Sean McGoldrick once again as Manchester Fight Night cancelled

There was disappointing news for boxer Sean McGoldrick this week as his planned fight at the Manchester Arena this weekend is off because the event has been cancelled.

McGoldrick from Newport in Wales but whose father is from Ballyshannon, was hoping to take another step up the ladder after maintaining his 100% record at professional level with a recent win over Nicaraguan Moises Mojica to take his record to 9-0.

But with the event planned for Manchester called off, he has to re-set his plans. As part of the build-up he had been sparring with former World champion from Belfast Carl Frampton.

"He is a bit heavier than me but it is great to be sparring with a two-time world champion. It has been a great learning experience, brilliant," said McGoldrick this week.

He says it has been disappointing having his fight this weekend called off but it is "part and parcel" of the fight game.

He is hoping now to be back in the ring in early August. "To be honest I would rather be back earlier but there are not many shows at this time of year and most of them are filled up," said McGoldrick.