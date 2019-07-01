Honours shared in Mountcharles as Griffin and McDaid on form

There was nothing between St Nauls and Termon in Mountcharles on Sunday as they finished all square.

St Nauls . . . . . . . . 0-10

Termon . . . . . . . . . 0-10



The sides were also level at half-time at 0-4 each and it was no surprise that the main scorers for both were Stephen Griffin for the home side and Daire McDaid for Termon, both scoring 0-7.

The lead changed hands on a number of occasions but there was never more than a point or two between them.



ST NAULS: Enda O’Hagan; Caolan Gaffney, Dermot Gallagher, Martin Breslin; Michael Coughlan, Conor McBrearty, Stuart Johnston; Barry Griffin, Lee McBrearty; Daniel Brennan (0-1), Cathal Lowther (0-1), Ian Campbell (0-1); Stephen Griffin 0-7, Peadar Mogan, Shane Conneely.



TERMON: Michael Boyle; Kevin McDaid, Barry Gallagher, James Doherty; Paul McDaid, Ricky Gallagher, Steven McElwaine; Aiden Sweeney, Jimmy Gallagher; Daire McDaid (0-7,5f), Caolan McDaid (0-2), Oisin Cassidy; Sean O’Donnell, Daniel Connaghan, Christy Connaghan (0-1).