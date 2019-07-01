All-Ireland Feile success for Four Masters U-14s

There was unrestrained joy for the boys of Four Masters at the Féile Peile na nÓg finals at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence at Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo on Sunday.

Four Masters 4-9

Claremorris 0-5



The Donegal club celebrated the capture of the Boys Division 2 Cup competition.

They enjoyed a powerful victory over local side Claremorris who had no answer to Four Masters’ power, skill and accuracy.

The John West Féile na nGael Under-14 Gaelic football finals took place over a hectic weekend of action across Connacht.

Mayo, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo played host to over 850 games at 200 venues.

The weekend marked the biggest John West Féile ever with over 350 teams participating.

Boys’ and girls’ teams from all over Ireland competed regionally to win a coveted place at the finals weekend.

Games were highly competitive with players showcasing great skill and determination.

All travelling teams were accommodated by host families, greatly enhancing the community spirit of the event.