Diarmuid Connolly’s summer with Donegal Boston in jeopardy

Diarmuid Connolly's planned summer playing with Donegal Boston GFC for a second year in-a-row has hit a roadblock the Irish Independent is reporting.

Connolly was scheduled to fly to Boston last Thursday morning but was turned back at Dublin airport due a technicality with his visa.

Attempts were being made to resolve the matter over the weekend although Connolly must be in Boston within the next 48 hours or he will be ineligible to line out for the Donegal club in their forthcoming senior Championship campaign.

Confirmation of the authorisation of the transfer – and that of fellow ex-Dublin senior, Shane Carthy – appeared on the GAA’s official website on Thursday morning.

The pair won a Boston Championship last summer with the Donegal club and were set to line out this year alongside former Roscommon captain, Ciarán Murtagh, Laois forward Gary Walsh, Westmeath’s Ray Connellan and Mark Bradley of Tyrone.