McGeady hits the defining score for Cloughaneely in a close battle with MacCumhaills

Cloughaneely got back to winning ways with a four point win over Sean MacCumhaills in Ballybofey this afternoon.

Sean MacCumhaills ……….. 0-15

Cloughaneely………………...1-16

In a crunch league four pointer a Ciaran McGeady goal early in the second half was the defining score and edged Cloughaneely into a two point lead.

The teams were level 0-7 each at half-time with Darren O’Leary, MacCumhaills and Shaun McGarvey, Cloughaneely doing the bulk of the scoring.

O’Leary kicked the opening score of the second period within a minute of the restart. But four minutes later McGeady polished off a good move to finish to the MacCumhaills net.

The men from the north-west kicked on after that to claim the win and two precious points and just above the two automatic relegation spots.

The defeat anchors MacCumhaills firmly to the foot of the table on four points from 11 games and equal with Milford.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Adam Lynch, Gary Dunnion, Ronan McMenamin; Christopher Gallen (0-1), Nathan Gavigan (0-1), Andrew McCloskey; Padhraic Patton, Gavin Gallagher; Luke Gavigan (0-2), Jamie Keegan, Gary Wilson (0-1); Barney Lafferty, Darren O'Leary (0-8,6f), Ryan Finn. Subs: Martin Gallagher for C Gallen; Aaron Gillooley for A Lynch; Conor Griffin for R McMenamin; Aaron Kelly for R Finn;Steven O'Reilly (0-1) for B Lafferty

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Aodhan Doohan, Cian McFadden, Noel Sweeney; Michael Fitzgerald, Mark Harley, Ciarán McFadden; Shaun Maguire (0-2), Martin Maguire (0-1); Ciaran Scanlon, Ciaran McGeady (1-0) Kevin Mulhern; Paul Sweeney (0-4), Shaun McGarvey (0-6,3f), Cillian Gallagher (0-3).