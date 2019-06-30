Setback for Killybegs as they lose on the road in Buncrana

Jack O’Loughlin and Oisin O’Flaherty scored the goals as Buncrana had two points to spare over Killybegs at the Scarvey this afternoon.



Buncrana ………….2-8

Killybegs…………...1-9



In what was only their second win of the season the Inishowen produced a strong second half performance to come from five points down at half-time.

Michael Statham scored the Killybegs goal in the first half.

Buncrana played the most of the last quarter down to 14 following the sending off of John Campbell on a second yellow card.

This was an important win for Buncrana if they are to make a bid for survival in the second division while it is a further setback to Killybegs who have dropped to fourth place in the league table.

They are level on points with Aodh Ruadh and one behind second placed Glenfin and three behind leaders Ardara.

They do have a game in hand on the top three.



BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty; Conor Grant, Aiden Stokes, Ben Doherty; Stephen Doherty; Bruce Waldron, Matthew Mullholland; Jack O’Loughlin (1-2), Peter McLaughlin; J P McKenna, John Campbell (0-1), Oisin O’Flaherty (1-0); Keegan Hegarty, Oisin Doherty (0-2), Adrian Doherty. (0-1). Subs: Odhran Doherty (0-2) for Keegan Hegarty, William McLaughlin for S Doherty.



KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Christy Cunningham; Seamus Óg Byrne (0-1), Jack McSharry, Ryan Carr; Christopher Murrin, John Bán Gallagher; Shaun Gorrell (0-1); Michael Gallagher (0-3), Michael Statham (1-0); Daniel Breslin, Paul Cunningham, Ryan Cuningham (0-4). Sub: Conor Cunningham (0-1).