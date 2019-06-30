Late points give Four Masters much needed win over Dungloe in Donegal Town

Two points in added time from Kevin McBrearty and Ronan McHugh gave Four Masters the points in a very close encounter with Dungloe in Tirconaill Park.

Four Masters 0-12

Dungloe 0-10

The sides were level with time up, but it was Four Masters who got the vital scores, although Dungloe almost sneaked it at the end with a goal chance that went just wide of the posts.

Four Masters led 0-6 to 0-2 at the break with Conor McDaid in top form in the opening half, notching five points while David Quinn got the other.

Adam Neely hit both Dungloe points.

The first four points of the second half were shared with Noel McBride and Adam Neely scoring for Dungloe while Conor Rooney and David Quinn replied for Four Masters.

Substitute Jamie Crawford notched Four Masters ninth point with his first touch but Dungloe had claims for a penalty turned down although Adam Neely pointed the free.

Three more points from Neely, Christy Greene and Noel McBride had the margin down to one. Oisin Reid, also just on the field, stretched it to two for the home side but Barry Curran and Adam Neely had it all square with normal time almost up.

But in added time Kevin McBrearty and Ronan McHugh got the vital scores for the home side.

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Brian Fegan, Kevin Breslin, Dylan Kennedy; Aaron McCrea, John Boyle, Caolan Loughney; Patrick Reid, Kevin McBrearty (0-1); Conor McMonagle, Conor Rooney (0-1), Conor McDaid (0-5); Barry Dunnion, David Quinn (0-2), Ronan McHugh (0-1). Subs., Jamie Crawford (0-1), Oisin Reid (0-1), Thomas McGowan.



DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Jason McBride, Jack Scally, Matthew Ward; Christopher Greene (0-1), Conor O'Donnell, Barry Curran (0-1), Noel McBride (0-2), Darren Curran; David McCarron, Daniel Ward, Luke Neely; Adam Neely (0-6), Conor Greene, Mark Curran. Subs: Dillon Boyle, Shaun Sharkey.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)